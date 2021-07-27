Labour's Wes Streeting Returns To Frontline Politics After Cancer All-Clear

Labour’s Wes Streeting has returned to frontbench duties after being given the all-clear by cancer doctors.

The Ilford North MP revealed in May that he would be stepping back from frontline politics while he underwent treatment for kidney cancer.

Streeting, seen as one of the party’s rising stars, was promoted to the shadow cabinet just one week earlier by Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer as shadow secretary of state for child poverty.

But the 38-year-old confirmed on Tuesday that his operation to remove his kidney was successful and that he is feeling well enough to return to work.

In a new video posted on social media, Streeting thanked NHS staff at the Royal Free Hospital in Hampstead, north London, for supporting him through his treatment.

He also praised Ilford’s King George and Queen’s Hospitals for detecting the “cancer really early”, after he went into hospital for a check on a kidney stone.