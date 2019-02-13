Lady Gaga has jumped to the defence of Cardi B, after the rapper was driven off Instagram over online abuse she received in the wake of her first Grammys win on Sunday night. The pair met for the first time after the ceremony, having previously expressed their admiration for one another on social media, with Gaga posting a statement in support of Cardi, after many online critics suggested her Best Rap Album victory was undeserved, prompting her to delete her Instagram account.

Chelsea Lauren/Rex/Shutterstock Cardi B and Lady Gaga on the Grammys red carpet

“It is so hard to be a woman in this industry,” Gaga wrote on Twitter. “What it takes, how hard we work through the disrespectful challenges, just to make art. “I love you Cardi. You deserve your awards. Let’s celebrate her fight. Lift her up & honor her. She is brave.”

Shortly before removing her account, Cardi told her detractors in an Instagram video: “I’m so sick of this shit. I worked hard for my motherfucking album. “I locked myself in the studio for three months, my n****. Didn’t went to sleep in my own bed sometimes for four days straight! Pregnant!” Cardi went on to point out that several songs had to be cut from her album, as her pregnancy had affected her voice so much.

Cardi B reveals that she does not support BET’s aim at Nicki Minaj and defends herself from haters discrediting her #GRAMMYs win. pic.twitter.com/ZA1nKoiuUO — Music News Facts (@musicnewsfact) February 11, 2019