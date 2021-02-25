Lady Gaga's Dogwalker Shot And Her Dogs Stolen In Hollywood

A gunman shot Lady Gaga’s dog walker and stole two of the singer’s French bulldogs in Hollywood Wednesday night along with possible accomplices, according to reports.

The hospitalised male victim was in unknown condition, the LAPD told People. However, a source told the New York Post that the man was “recovering well.”

KABC in Los Angeles reported the victim “appeared to be alert” and was talking to paramedics as he was about to be placed in the ambulance while holding one of the dogs.