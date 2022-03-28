Lady Gaga And Liza Minnelli Share Touching Oscars Moment As Singer Tells Acting Legend: 'I Got You'

Lady Gaga and Liza Minnelli present the Oscar for Best Picture at the Academy Awards Neilson Barnard via Getty Images

Lady Gaga and Liza Minnelli shared a touching moment as they presented Best Picture at Sunday night’s Oscars.

The Born This Way singer could be heard quietly telling the acting legend “I got you,” as they appeared on stage together to hand out the Academy Awards’ biggest prize.

Advertisement

Gaga and Liza also shared their mutual love and appreciation for one another during their presentation.

More about Gaga and Liza, less about Will and Chris, pls ❤️❤️❤️ pic.twitter.com/Bd9jbAyf3I — Michael Baggs (@MichaelBaggs) March 28, 2022

“Do you see that? The public, they love you,” Gaga told the Hollywood star as she held her hand and the audience applauded.

Advertisement

“I’m finally honoured to present the final award of the evening with the true showbusiness legend. She’s celebrating the 50th anniversary of Cabaret. Oscar-winning actress, Liza Minnelli.”

Liza, who won the Best Actress gong for her leading role in Cabaret in 1973, then read from the autocue before Gaga threw to clips of the nominated films.

Advertisement

Leaning in to reassure Liza, Gaga’s microphone then picked up the fact that she whispered “I got you” to the acting legend.

“I know,” Liza was heard responding.

As they announced Coda as the winner of Best Picture, Liza said to Gaga: “I’m so happy to be here, especially with you – I’m your biggest fan.”

The moment warmed hearts on social media...

Advertisement

Lady Gaga being so kind, supportive and protective of Liza Minnelli was a great moment. I've always liked her but she went up a few notches in my book for that. It's not surprising after seeing how she treated Tony Bennett. Kindness, respect, and love. — J.C. Killpack (@JCKillpack) March 28, 2022

Lady Gaga whispering “I gotcha” to Liza and Liza saying “I know” back to her has healed me. I am healed. — Shakina (@Shakeenz) March 28, 2022

On a different night, Lady Gaga whispering “I got you” and Liza Minelli saying “I know” would be the story that stuck with people.#Oscars pic.twitter.com/l0Ml2Os0Ov — Yishai Maynard (@Yishai20) March 28, 2022

In a night where everyone will unfortunately remember the worst of this years Oscars, try to remember that on a hot mic, Lady Gaga turned to Liza Minnelli and said “I got you.” — Erich Bergen (@erichbergen) March 28, 2022

Lady Gaga: “I got you.”

Liza: “I know.”



And then, I never recovered. 😭#Oscars2022 — Jessica Vosk (@JessicaVosk) March 28, 2022

Lady Gaga’s warmth and kindness with Liza Minnelli was the palate cleanser we needed after a cruel joke and physical violence between Will Smith and Chris Rock. pic.twitter.com/vQ4fogWHwD — Megan B. (@mgnblgr) March 28, 2022

Lady Gaga telling Liza Minnelli "I got you" on stage at the Academy Awards in an industry and society that so rarely takes care of its older women. My heart needed that. One day I hope someone will be there to say "I got you" too. — Jamie Tunkel (@jamietunkel) March 28, 2022

Lady Gaga is such a special one.



The way she's gently handling Liza (and Tony Bennett so many times before) shows you her heart. #TheOscars — Sarah Spain (@SarahSpain) March 28, 2022

This is like a lesson in how to facilitate older people while honouring who they are.

What a class act by @ladygaga with legend Liza Minnelli.

The conferred whispers of "I gotcha" "I know" picked up by the mikes make it especially touching.pic.twitter.com/2JOWyrTQxn — Naomi O'Leary (@NaomiOhReally) March 28, 2022