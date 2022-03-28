Lady Gaga And Liza Minnelli Share Touching Oscars Moment As Singer Tells Acting Legend: 'I Got You'

Lady Gaga and Liza Minnelli shared a touching moment as they presented Best Picture at Sunday night’s Oscars.
The Born This Way singer could be heard quietly telling the acting legend “I got you,” as they appeared on stage together to hand out the Academy Awards’ biggest prize.
Gaga and Liza also shared their mutual love and appreciation for one another during their presentation.
“Do you see that? The public, they love you,” Gaga told the Hollywood star as she held her hand and the audience applauded.
“I’m finally honoured to present the final award of the evening with the true showbusiness legend. She’s celebrating the 50th anniversary of Cabaret. Oscar-winning actress, Liza Minnelli.”
Liza, who won the Best Actress gong for her leading role in Cabaret in 1973, then read from the autocue before Gaga threw to clips of the nominated films.
Leaning in to reassure Liza, Gaga’s microphone then picked up the fact that she whispered “I got you” to the acting legend.
“I know,” Liza was heard responding.
As they announced Coda as the winner of Best Picture, Liza said to Gaga: “I’m so happy to be here, especially with you – I’m your biggest fan.”
The moment warmed hearts on social media...