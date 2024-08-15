Lady Gaga Hints At New Collaboration With This Fellow A-List Musician

Lady Gaga via Associated Press

It looks like two of the biggest names in 21st century pop are teasing their first collaboration.

Lady Gaga has been teasing her long-awaited seventh album for months now, and dropped her biggest hint yet that new music could be on the way this week.

On Tuesday night, a newly-brunette Gaga posted a short video on X showing her playing some sweet-sounding piano chords.

Advertisement

Interestingly, Gaga was seen sporting a Bruno Mars t-shirt in the clip, with the 24K Magic singer then reposting the clip onto his own account a couple of hours later, alongside a cryptic emoji.

As if all that wasn’t enough, Bruno then shared a photo of himself on Instagram wearing a t-shirt from the House Of Gucci star’s Born This Way era.

Advertisement

Bruno previously expressed his hopes to sing with Gaga in June, after watching one of her Jazz & Piano shows in Las Vegas.

“I’d love to do one with her. I’ve got to at least sing with her, on her show,” he told the Las Vegas Review Journal.

Gaga, meanwhile, has been singing Bruno’s praises since as far back as 2012, writing on X (then still known as Twitter) that his hit Locked Out Of Heaven is “one of the best pop songs in ages”.

“You killed it. We love it so much,” she added.

Bruno Mars at the 2022 BET Awards via Associated Press

Bruno has previously collaborated with a number of pop artists on hits in the past, co-writing Adele’s All I Ask, CeeLo Green’s Fuck You, Flo Rida’s Right Round, the Sugababes’ Get Sexy and Wear My Kiss and The Vamps’ Can We Dance.

Advertisement