Lady Gaga is serving full glamour in Venice, ahead of the premiere of ‘A Star Is Born’ at the city’s annual film festival.
Following her divisive-but-nonetheless-Golden-Globe-winning turn in ‘American Horror Story’, Gaga is now setting her sights on the big screen, taking on the lead role in Bradley Cooper’s feature length directorial debut.
The film will get its premiere at the Venice Film Festival over the weekend, and marking her arrival in style, Gaga was snapped arriving at her hotel aboard a boat looking every inch the movie star.
Seriously, we could look at these photos all day.
Bradley Cooper’s upcoming ‘A Star Is Born’ remake is the third remake of the original 1937 film of the same name, which previously saw Janet Gaynor, Judy Garland and Barbra Streisand as its female lead in its various incarnations.
In the film, Brad plays a fading country star who meets and falls in love with an aspiring singer, portrayed by Gaga, who he helps on the road to stardom.
The trailer debuted earlier this year, with many surprised to see Gaga looking decidedly more dressed down than they were used to seeing her in her elaborate music videos and stage performances.
Earlier this week, the full tracklisting for the soundtrack was also revealed, featuring new songs performed by Gaga and Brad, both of whom also have co-writing credits on the album.
‘A Star Is Born’, which also stars comedians Dave Chapelle and Andrew Dice Clay, is slated for worldwide release on 5 October.