Lady Gaga is serving full glamour in Venice, ahead of the premiere of ‘A Star Is Born’ at the city’s annual film festival.

Following her divisive-but-nonetheless-Golden-Globe-winning turn in ‘American Horror Story’, Gaga is now setting her sights on the big screen, taking on the lead role in Bradley Cooper’s feature length directorial debut.

The film will get its premiere at the Venice Film Festival over the weekend, and marking her arrival in style, Gaga was snapped arriving at her hotel aboard a boat looking every inch the movie star.

Seriously, we could look at these photos all day.