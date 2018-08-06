Lady Gaga Apologises For 'Speaking Too Soon' About Zombie Boy's Cause Of Death

Lady Gaga has apologised for “speaking too soon” about the death of friend and collaborator Zombie Boy. The tattooed model and actor - real name Rick Genest - was found dead at his Montreal home last Wednesday at the age of 32, and it was widely reported he had completed suicide.

YouTube Zombie Boy starred in Lady Gaga's 2011 video for 'Born This Way'

Gaga subsequently called for improved awareness around mental health as she spoke out about Rick’s death on social media. With Rick’s management now issuing a statement to say that “contrary to reports”, his cause of death is still to be determined.

Gaga has since deleted her original tweets and insisted she had not meant to “draw an unjust conclusion”. She posted on Twitter: “Out of respect for Rick’s family, Rick & his legacy I apologize if I spoke too soon as there was no witnesses or evidence to support any conclusion for the cause of his death. I in no way meant to draw an unjust conclusion. My deepest condolences to his entire family and friends. “The art we made was sacred to me and I was emotional, he was an incredible artist and his art and heart will live on. Rest In Peace. You beautiful soul.”

