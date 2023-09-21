Lana Del Rey Finally Explains Viral Footage Of Her Working At Waffle House

Lana Del Rey performing in Paris over the summer Kristy Sparow via Getty Images

We finally know why Waffle House was serving up griddled breakfast with a side of Lana Del Rey.

Lana revealed that she was in town hanging out with her siblings, and they had already been to the restaurant location a few times when their latest visit resulted in an unexpected offer.

“We were on our third hour [that day], and the servers asked, ‘Do you guys want shirts?’” she said in the interview. “Hell yeah! We were thrilled.”

In the name of Southern hospitality, the staff gave Lana a name tag of her own and even encouraged her to lend a helping hand with customers’ orders.

“This guy, a regular, comes in every day and orders two things, so they were like, ‘Just go get it for him!’ I brought him a Coke. No ice. And an empty cup,” she said.

“For dip,” Del Rey added, referring to chewing tobacco.

After social media users began circulating footage of the six-time Grammy nominee behind the restaurant’s counter, many fans were convinced that Lana was moonlighting as a waitress.

People on X, formerly known as Twitter, shared their reactions at the time.

WHY IS LANA DEL RAY WORKING AT A WAFFLE HOUSE TWO HOURS FROM ME pic.twitter.com/59N6kDecs8 — miyah 💌 is drained (@miyahsecstasy) July 21, 2023

Lana Del Ray working at a Waffle House near my hometown was certainly not on my 2023 Bingo card https://t.co/Jfzx6Ng4j8 — Jonathan Marcus (@JonathanMMarcus) July 20, 2023

If lana del ray served me Waffle House I’d EAT — notyobitch (@zoeeeee101) July 22, 2023

Lana was also spotted posing for photos with fans at a nail salon and a Texas Roadhouse restaurant in the area, garnering further attention online.

Speaking to The Hollywood Reporter, the singer-songwriter quipped that she would have rather seen her studio output get the spotlight.

