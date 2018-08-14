Crackdown On Bad Landlords Promised In 'New Deal' For Social Housing Tenants

PA Wire/PA Images Housing Secretary James Brokenshire has set out the government's green paper on social housing

Tackling bad landlords and boosting shared ownership schemes are among the measures set out in the Government’s new social housing plan.

Housing secretary James Brokenshire said landlord league tables and plans to empower residents amount to “major reform” of the sector as the minister set out the social housing green paper on Tuesday.

But his offer was savaged by opponents and the housing charity Shelter, who said it fails to outline “a single extra penny” to build more council-run homes, with ministers simply agreeing to a consultation on how cash from the the Right to Buy policy could be spent.

Former housing secretary Sajid Javid had promised “a wide-ranging, top-to-bottom review of the issues facing the sector” and “the most substantial report of its kind for a generation” in the wake of the Grenfell Tower disaster.

Key proposals in the green paper now include:

Giving the social housing regulator “sharper teeth” to intervene when needed and ensure social homes are well managed and of decent quality.

Speeding up the complaints process and dispute resolution to give tenants support when something goes wrong

Making it easier to progress into home ownership through shared ownership schemes by allowing tenants to purchase as little as 1% of their property each year

The introduction of landlord league tables

A consultation on how councils can spend cash from stock sold under the Right To Buy policy

Brokenshire said: “Providing high quality and well managed social housing is a core priority for this Government.

“Our green paper offers a landmark opportunity for major reform to improve fairness, quality and safety for residents living in social housing across the country.

“Regardless of whether you own your home or rent, residents deserve security, dignity and the opportunities to build a better life.”