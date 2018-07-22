Britain could encounter temperatures as high as 35C (95F) this week as balmy heat continues.
Thermometers will be highest in the south and east, according to current Met Office forecasts, but things look set to be cooler for the west and north of England, Wales, Scotland and Northern Ireland.
Exeter in Devon could see a week-high temperature of around 26C on Sunday, while Greater Manchester is tipped to be just as hot on Thursday and Friday.
It is the capital that looks set to swelter, however, with thermometers predicted to be highest on Wednesday and Friday this week - tipping 32C.
But things could get even hotter, with one meteorologist saying: ”I wouldn’t bet against 34C locally.”
Scotland will be considerably cooler, with less clear sunshine than other parts and with temperatures in Edinburgh reaching 23C on Thursday.
But it is those in Belfast, Northern Ireland, who will avoid the fierce heat, with temperatures no higher than 20C and cloudy skies predicted.
Met Office forecaster Steven Keates said: “After 31C on Sunday, Monday sees a step up in temperatures to 32C, with Tuesday and Wednesday seeing a chance of 33C.
“The second half of the week is likely to stay hot, with a more pronounced southerly feed meaning potential for a degree or two more, with 35c shown on forecast models.
“The following week looks like things further hot weather in the South and East.”
Bookmaker William Hill has already slashed odds on Brits enjoying heat above 36C this summer to just 2/1.