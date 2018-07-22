Gareth Fuller - PA Images via Getty Images A couple enjoy the warm weather on the beach in Whitstable, Kent, as the hot weather continues.

Britain could encounter temperatures as high as 35C (95F) this week as balmy heat continues.

Thermometers will be highest in the south and east, according to current Met Office forecasts, but things look set to be cooler for the west and north of England, Wales, Scotland and Northern Ireland.

Exeter in Devon could see a week-high temperature of around 26C on Sunday, while Greater Manchester is tipped to be just as hot on Thursday and Friday.

It is the capital that looks set to swelter, however, with thermometers predicted to be highest on Wednesday and Friday this week - tipping 32C.