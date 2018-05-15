Parliament To Adopt The 'Latte Levy' That It Refused To Roll Out Nationwide

Ministers have said they will adopt the so-called “latte levy” in Parliament, just weeks after refusing to roll out the waste initiative nationwide.

Hot drinks purchased in Westminster will now be subject to an extra 25p charge in a bid to cut plastic waste. Parliament currently disposes of almost 753,000 coffee cups each year.

The announcement, made by Environmental Audit Committee, also indicates that compostable cups will soon be introduced, while plastic bottles and condiment sachets will also be banned.

While the move has been welcomed by MPs campaigning to reduce waste within the Palace of Westminster, it comes soon after a nationwide roll out of an identical proposal was rejected, with the Government claiming it would undermine the emphasis on “producer responsibility”.

The government also rejected the committee’s recommendation to ban disposable coffee cups completely in the UK by 2023.

“Targets should be challenging, but realistic,” ministers said at the time.