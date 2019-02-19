Laura Jackson: I Couldn't Live Without... Yorkshire Tea Bags And My Whippet Barry

Whether you know her from her presenting gigs (on T4 and now Take Me Out: The Gossip), her supper clubs and subsequent cookbook with fellow foodie Alice Levine, or her enviable sixties style – one thing’s for sure, Laura Jackson peddles effortless cool. [Read More: Maya Jama: I Couldn’t Live Without… Sheet Masks For Flights And Mini Cheddars In My Handbag] The 32-year-old Yorkshire lass also seems incredibly down-to-earth and boasts a wicked sense of humour. She’s kind of girl-next-door, if you also happen to live in a trendy converted Hackney warehouse. With an incredibly busy schedule and now her first child on the way, she shares the five things she couldn’t live without including Yorkshire tea bags and her whippet Barry. Vintage Purple Kitchen Spatula

Purple Spatula, Currys, £4.99 Jackson first opened the doors of her Hackney home to the Jackson&Levine supper clubs in 2013 and the foodie pals have since released a cookbook ‘Round To Ours’ that imparts wisdom on how to wow dinner party guests. As such, we’re here for any of tips on how to cook, even if that’s simply Jackson’s love of a vintage purple kitchen spatula. “It’s quite ridiculous but it’s something I couldn’t cook without,” she explains, adding that maybe this is a sign she’s getting old. “No one wants to leave that bit of cake batter in the bottom of the mixing bowl, or the last trace of smashed avocado when scraping out the guacamole! Not only does the spatula help with limiting waste – it helps makes washing up a whole lot easier.” Buy your own version here. Her Favourite Tea Bags

Taylors of Harrogate Yorkshire 240 Tea Bags, Asda, £6.99 Being a Yorkshire girl, Jackson says she is very particular about her tea. “I like mine with milk, no sugar and the colour of a brown envelope,” she reveals. She manages to get through anywhere between five and eight cups each day, depending on what she’s up to. “It’s the first thing I drink when I get up and it’s the last thing I sip on before bed.” Yorkshire Tea is the only brand she’ll have at home and she says it’s the first thing she offers anyone who sets foot in here house. “A cup of tea really does solve everything, it’s so comforting.” Hear, hear. Buy some here. Her Whippet Barry

Anyone who follows Jackson on Instagram will be familiar with her gorgeous whippet Barry. “Every morning he comes to wake me up and rests his little chin on the side of the bed, he keeps me active and he really is the greatest listener known to man,” she tells HuffPost. That said, she’s first to admit that having a dog is a huge responsibility and as much as she adores him, she can also get incredibly frustrated with him. “He is very needy (as all whippets are) but I would be lost without him,” she says, adding: “His doe-eyed demeanour means he gets away with murder, but I wouldn’t change him for the world.” Liz Earle Cleanser

Liz Earle Cleanse & Polish Hot Cloth Cleanser 100ml, Boots, £15 Jackson has been a huge fan of Liz Earle for years, having been introduced to the line by her mum when she was younger. “My mum has been buying me Liz Earle for as long as I can remember. For my birthday and Christmas (six months apart) I would always get a clean and polish cleanser and face cloth.” She says her mum first got into Liz Earle’s products when ordering from mail order catalogues way back when. “Thanks to my Mum I can honestly say we are the original super fans.” Buy it here. Super 70s Denim Jumpsuit

Wide Leg Denim Boilersuit, Warehouse, £59 Jackson recently teamed up with Warehouse to curate her own edit of the high street retailer’s collection. “The brand always does the most flattering jumpsuits and the denim wide leg jumpsuit is my new can’t live without item,” she says. “It’s so versatile, you can dress it up with a pair of heels or wear it on a Saturday afternoon with a pair of trainers, which is perfect for my style. It’s definitely an item that works for everybody!” Buy it here.