Laura Kuenssberg To Replace Andrew Marr On BBC's Flagship Sunday Show

Laura Kuenssberg confirmed she was stepping down as BBC political editor last December. Dominic Lipinski - PA Images via Getty Images

Laura Kuenssberg has been named the new presenter of the BBC’s flagship Sunday morning political programme.

The corporation’s outgoing political editor announced on Twitter that she was taking over from Andrew Marr, who quit the programme in 2021 after more than two decades in the hot seat.

Experienced presenter Sophie Raworth has been filling since then, but Kuenssberg said she would be taking over on a permanent basis from Seprember.

I'm extremely happy to say that I'll be in the BBC politics chair on Sunday mornings from September - it's a genuine honour and real thrill to be working with an amazing team on the show, can't wait to get started! — Laura Kuenssberg (@bbclaurak) March 28, 2022

Kuenssberg announced that she was stepping down as political editor after seven years last December, saying she had been “so lucky to do the best daily reporting job in the business, with the best colleagues anyone could wish for”.

“It’s been incredible to occupy the chair during a time of such huge change and to try to make sense of it for our viewers, listeners and readers online,” she added.

“I’ll miss the daily drama, and our wonderful team in Westminster, immensely. But after nearly seven years and what feels like decades’ worth of headlines, it’s time for the next move.”

The BBC is yet to confirm Kuenssberg’s successor, but they are expected to be announced shortly.