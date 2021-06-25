Laura Whitmore Has Touched Down On Love Island And Oh My God It's Really Happening

Laura Whitmore has officially touched down on Love Island, meaning the countdown to the new series is almost over.
The presenter shared a picture of herself and two of her team at the airport on Thursday, along with the plane and island emojis, captioning the photo: “Girl’s trip.”
She was then photographed with her baby daughter arriving at Palma airport in Mallorca, which is just over an hour away from where the villa is located in San Llorenç des Cardassar on the Balearic island.
This series marks Laura’s first time hosting the show from Spain, having previously fronted Love Island’s first winter series in 2020, which took place in Cape Town, South Africa.
She has admitted she will be “fangirling” when she finally gets to see the Mallorcan villa for the first time.
“I’m really excited about seeing the villa,” she said. “I’ve never seen the villa in Mallorca so I’ll probably be there a little bit fangirling at the villa.
“It’s almost like a person to me. So I need to remember that I’m there doing a job, not just a fangirl.”
Laura, who took over from Caroline Flack as the host of Love Island last year, said earlier this week that she was hoping to do the late presenter “proud” with the new series.
In a post on Instagram, she wrote: “I think we’re all ready for some love! Ahhhhhh! So excited to watch the new islanders.
“Hope you enjoy talking about them and following their journey and just a reminder to treat them with love, compassion and respect when they leave the show and go back to real life.
“Caroline I hope we do you proud.”
It is currently unknown if Laura will fly back and forth from Spain and the UK to film her appearances on the show as is usual procedure, although it’s worth noting that Mallorca was one of the destinations put on the UK’s green list in Thursday’s travel review by the government.
Laura’s husband, Love Island narrator Iain Stirling, usually stays out in Mallorca for the duration of the series, although some reports have claimed he may record his voiceover from the UK this year.
ITV commissioner Amanda Stavri previously revealed that large parts of the show’s production team who usually work from Spain have been relocated to work from the UK this year due to the pandemic.
Bosses previously chose to have many of the I’m A Celebrity team work from London while the show was filmed in Wales last year.
Earlier this week, Love Island bosses unveiled the starting line up of 11 Islanders who will be seen entering the villa next week.
Love Island begins on Monday at 9pm on ITV2 and ITV Hub.