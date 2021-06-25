Laura Whitmore Has Touched Down On Love Island And Oh My God It's Really Happening

Laura Whitmore has officially touched down on Love Island, meaning the countdown to the new series is almost over. The presenter shared a picture of herself and two of her team at the airport on Thursday, along with the plane and island emojis, captioning the photo: “Girl’s trip.” She was then photographed with her baby daughter arriving at Palma airport in Mallorca, which is just over an hour away from where the villa is located in San Llorenç des Cardassar on the Balearic island.

This series marks Laura’s first time hosting the show from Spain, having previously fronted Love Island’s first winter series in 2020, which took place in Cape Town, South Africa. She has admitted she will be “fangirling” when she finally gets to see the Mallorcan villa for the first time. “I’m really excited about seeing the villa,” she said. “I’ve never seen the villa in Mallorca so I’ll probably be there a little bit fangirling at the villa. “It’s almost like a person to me. So I need to remember that I’m there doing a job, not just a fangirl.” Laura, who took over from Caroline Flack as the host of Love Island last year, said earlier this week that she was hoping to do the late presenter “proud” with the new series. In a post on Instagram, she wrote: “I think we’re all ready for some love! Ahhhhhh! So excited to watch the new islanders. “Hope you enjoy talking about them and following their journey and just a reminder to treat them with love, compassion and respect when they leave the show and go back to real life. “Caroline I hope we do you proud.”