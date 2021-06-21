ENTERTAINMENT
21/06/2021 10:30 BST

Love Island Line-Up 2021: Meet The Cast Of Singletons Heading Into The Villa This Year

Host Laura Whitmore will be welcoming this lot into the ITV2 villa next week.

With just a matter of days to go until the new series of Love Island bursts onto our screens, the singletons heading into the villa are being unveiled. 

ITV is announcing the contestants one-by-one over the course of Monday, with the first revealed as 25-year-old civil servant Sharon Gaffka. 

Check back for updates as more Islanders are officially unveiled, but in the meantime take a look at who we’ve got so far below...

Sharon Gaffka

Joel Anderson/ITV

Age: 25

From: Oxford 

Occupation: Operations lead for the Department of Transport

She says: “I’ve been a civil servant since I was 18. I’ve worked in lots of different departments. I’ve been doing Brexit policy for the last year, I did a stint during the coronavirus pandemic in the Department of Health so I was helping deliver testing kits and managing the operations. It’s been an intense year!”

Aaron Francis

Joel Anderson/ITV

Age: 24

From: London

Occupation: Model and luxury events host

He says: “I need someone that is passionate about what they are doing - from scientist to anything – you can tell when someone is speaking about something and they are actually smiling while they are talking. I love that.”

Liberty Poole

Joel Anderson/ITV

Age: 21

From: Birmingham

Occupation: Waitress and marketing student

She says: “I’ve had people try and rinse me for a date at Nando’s, get the discount and stuff. But I’ve never had a date in one. I’ve had a few things happen at work. I’ve had a napkin shaped as a rose given to me which was cute, that was when I first started working there and then I’ve been proposed to. It was a bit unexpected!”

Hugo Hammond

Joel Anderson/ITV

Age: 24

From: Hampshire

Occupation: PE teacher

He says: “I’ve actually played cricket for England PD (Physical Disability). I’ve been to Bangladesh, Dubai, I’ve been everywhere to play cricket. I was born with clubfoot. I had lots of operations when I was a kid.”

Shannon Singh

Joel Anderson/ITV

Age: 22

From: Fife

Occupation: Model

She says: "I don’t feed off looks, I feed off energy, I need someone with personality. Just someone I can have fun with. I need to make sure they’re for me. Looks – obviously, they’ve got to be handsome, but if he’s a handsome hunk but it’s like talking to a brick wall and I’d rather watch paint dry, it’s not going to be great."

Love Island starts at 9pm Monday 28th June on ITV2 and ITV Hub. Episodes are available the following morning on BritBox.

