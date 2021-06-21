With just a matter of days to go until the new series of Love Island bursts onto our screens, the singletons heading into the villa are being unveiled. ITV is announcing the contestants one-by-one over the course of Monday, with the first revealed as 25-year-old civil servant Sharon Gaffka. Check back for updates as more Islanders are officially unveiled, but in the meantime take a look at who we’ve got so far below... Sharon Gaffka

Joel Anderson/ITV

Age: 25 From: Oxford Occupation: Operations lead for the Department of Transport She says: “I’ve been a civil servant since I was 18. I’ve worked in lots of different departments. I’ve been doing Brexit policy for the last year, I did a stint during the coronavirus pandemic in the Department of Health so I was helping deliver testing kits and managing the operations. It’s been an intense year!” Aaron Francis

Joel Anderson/ITV

Age: 24 From: London Occupation: Model and luxury events host He says: “I need someone that is passionate about what they are doing - from scientist to anything – you can tell when someone is speaking about something and they are actually smiling while they are talking. I love that.” Liberty Poole

Joel Anderson/ITV

Age: 21 From: Birmingham Occupation: Waitress and marketing student She says: “I’ve had people try and rinse me for a date at Nando’s, get the discount and stuff. But I’ve never had a date in one. I’ve had a few things happen at work. I’ve had a napkin shaped as a rose given to me which was cute, that was when I first started working there and then I’ve been proposed to. It was a bit unexpected!” Hugo Hammond

Joel Anderson/ITV

Age: 24 From: Hampshire Occupation: PE teacher He says: “I’ve actually played cricket for England PD (Physical Disability). I’ve been to Bangladesh, Dubai, I’ve been everywhere to play cricket. I was born with clubfoot. I had lots of operations when I was a kid.” Shannon Singh

Joel Anderson/ITV