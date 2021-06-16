Love Island bosses have confirmed the launch date for the reality show’s long-awaited return to our screens.

It’s now been almost a year and a half since reigning Love Island winners Paige Turley and Finn Tapp were crowned in the show’s first (and only) winter run back in February 2020.

Since then, fans have been waiting with baited breath for news about when the famous villa would be opening its doors again – and we’ve finally had it confirmed.

ITV has officially announced the new batch of islanders will begin their grafting, cracking on and, of course, pulling people aside for “a chat” from Monday 28 June.