Love Island bosses have confirmed the launch date for the reality show’s long-awaited return to our screens.
It’s now been almost a year and a half since reigning Love Island winners Paige Turley and Finn Tapp were crowned in the show’s first (and only) winter run back in February 2020.
Since then, fans have been waiting with baited breath for news about when the famous villa would be opening its doors again – and we’ve finally had it confirmed.
ITV has officially announced the new batch of islanders will begin their grafting, cracking on and, of course, pulling people aside for “a chat” from Monday 28 June.
Laura Whitmore will be back on presenting duties for the seventh series of the Bafta-winning ITV2 reality show, after taking over the reins in 2020.
Meanwhile, her husband Iain Stirling will be back in his usual job of narrating the Islanders’ every move.
The Sun reported on Wednesday that the new Islanders are already quarantining in Spain, ahead of their arrival in the Mallorca villa in just under two weeks’ time, though this remains unconfirmed by ITV.
Earlier this month, ITV commissioner Amanda Stavri said that producers were hoping to cast a more diverse group of contestants this year, though this will seemingly not extend to the inclusion of LGBTQ people, who she suggested would present a “logistical difficulty” for the show.
This year’s Love Island launch will air on Monday 28 June at 9pm on ITV2. Watch the exciting trailer for the upcoming series above.