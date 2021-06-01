Love Island bosses have all but confirmed the show will be returning to Spain for its upcoming series.
There had been speculation the seventh series of the ITV2 reality show could take place in the UK due to the pandemic, after Covid cancelled last summer’s edition altogether.
With Love Island’s return having already been confirmed with the release of the first trailer over the weekend, ITV commissioner Amanda Stavri has heavily hinted it will be the usual sun-drenched series we’ve come to expect.
“We haven’t announced anything officially but Mallorca is very much the home of Love Island,” she told Radio Times.
“I can’t confirm anything 100 per cent at this stage but it will definitely be the Love Island viewers know and love.”
Commenting on reports other locations were considered for the show, she said: “We did look into some back up plans but we were all very much focused on making it happen in Mallorca, which is where it belongs quite frankly.”
Amanda added: “I can’t imagine it anywhere else.”
The Mirror have also obtained pictures of construction workers at the Love Island site in the small Mallorcan town of Sant Llorenç des Cardassar.
In 2020, Love Island launched its first ever winter series, which was held in Cape Town, South Africa.
The usual summer run, which was due to return to Mallorca, was later cancelled during the first wave of the pandemic, with the 2021 winter series subsequently following suit.
It has since been reported that ITV is not currently planning to air another winter series.
Laura Whitmore will return to present this year’s Love Island alongside husband Iain Stirling, who serves as the show’s narrator.
A launch date for the series is expected to be officially announced in the coming weeks, but reports have suggested it will begin in early July.