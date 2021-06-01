Love Island bosses have all but confirmed the show will be returning to Spain for its upcoming series. There had been speculation the seventh series of the ITV2 reality show could take place in the UK due to the pandemic, after Covid cancelled last summer’s edition altogether. With Love Island’s return having already been confirmed with the release of the first trailer over the weekend, ITV commissioner Amanda Stavri has heavily hinted it will be the usual sun-drenched series we’ve come to expect.

ITV/Shutterstock Love Island looks set to return to Spain

“We haven’t announced anything officially but Mallorca is very much the home of Love Island,” she told Radio Times. “I can’t confirm anything 100 per cent at this stage but it will definitely be the Love Island viewers know and love.” Commenting on reports other locations were considered for the show, she said: “We did look into some back up plans but we were all very much focused on making it happen in Mallorca, which is where it belongs quite frankly.” Amanda added: “I can’t imagine it anywhere else.”

ITV/Shutterstock The iconic firepit, as seen in 2019