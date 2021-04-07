ITV bosses have spoken out to confirm the fate of Love Island’s winter series.

Following the success of the ITV2 reality show’s first five series, producers announced they’d be airing two a year moving forward, with a new January run taking place in a new villa in South Africa.

This aired for the first time in January 2020, but due to the coronavirus pandemic, plans for a second in 2021 were axed.

Earlier this week, a report in the Daily Mail suggested that ITV had decided to put plans for a future winter series on ice permanently, to focus on making Love Island’s summer return as strong as possible.