Laura Whitmore sounds the alarm for the return of Love Island in the first teaser for the new series of the ITV2 dating show.

The host swings a pink mallet to smash the heart-shaped glass on an alarm, which reads: “In case of Love Island, crack on.”

Dressed in a red jumpsuit and sunglasses, Laura, who recently gave birth to her first child with husband Iain Stirling, the show’s narrator, smiles at the camera before taking a swing.