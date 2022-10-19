Matrix Actor Laurence Fishburne Gave A Very Honest Answer When Asked What He Thought Of Reboot

Laurence Fishburne Axelle/Bauer-Griffin via Getty Images

The Matrix star Laurence Fishburne gave a very honest answer when asked for his thoughts on the franchise’s recent reboot.

Laurence played Morpheus in the first three films of the hit series, but was a noticeable absentee when The Matrix Resurrections hit the big screen last year.

While it was explained that his character had died in the decades between the third and fourth Matrix films, an artificial intelligence embodying Morpheus played by Yahya Abdul-Mateen II was a major part of the action.

During a recent interview with Variety, Laurence was asked what he thought about the fourth instalment in the Matrix saga, and while he admitted he had seen it, it seems he wasn’t particularly bowled over by the sequel.

Laurence Fishburne in The Matrix Revolutions Jasin Boland/Warner Bros/Kobal/Shutterstock

“It wasn’t as bad as I thought it would be. And it wasn’t as good as I hoped it would be,” he claimed.

“But I thought Carrie-Anne [Moss] and Keanu [Reeves, both of whom were invited back for the new film] really did their thing. Yeah, that’s what I thought.”

The interviewer then questioned whether Laurence felt he’d missed out through not being involved in The Matrix Resurrections, to which he insisted: “No, not really.”

Keanu Reeves and Carrie-Anne Moss in The Matrix Resurrections via PA Features Archive/Press Association Images

Upon its release in 2021, The Matrix Resurrections received a somewhat positive response from critics, with a 63% score on the film review website Rotten Tomatoes.