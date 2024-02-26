Noticing This When Setting The Table Can Be An Early Sign Of Dementia

FreshSplash via Getty Images

We’ve written before at HuffPost UK about how everything from brushing your teeth to shopping in a supermarket can reveal early signs of dementia.

And now it seems early symptoms can appear when laying the table.

The Alzheimer Society of Canada shared 10 early signs of dementia, the 10th of which being “challenges understanding visual and spatial information.”

Those with early dementia “may have challenges with finding their way around their environment, or placing things easily and correctly on a table, such as a pencil or mug,” they warn.



Why does this happen?

Well, to be clear, it’s not always a sign of dementia. However, “sometimes dementia can be the cause of these issues, and it’s important to see a doctor and an eye specialist to get everything checked out,” the Alzheimer Society of Canada says.

The issue can come about due to spatial and visual changes in the brain due to dementia. It can also arise as part of visual issues that can come with the condition.

“Some people with dementia can also have visual difficulties because the dementia affects the parts of their brain that handle visual information coming from the eyes. This means they will have visual problems, but have healthy eyes,” Alzheimer’s UK says.

And in his book How To Prevent Dementia, neurologist, neuropsychiatrist, author, and professor, Dr. Richard Restak explained how apraxia can affect those with dementia.

Apraxia affects sufferers’ ability to “purposeful and highly practiced actions despite normal muscle strength and tone,” he explained ― “all of the muscle components are present but can’t be coordinated.”

A person with apraxia knows what they need to do and have the strength to do it, but simply can’t get their brain to unscramble the messages relating to it enough to actually perform the task ― which can affect everything from brushing your teeth to yep, laying the table.



What if I suspect dementia in myself or a loved one?



If you think you or someone you love could have the condition, the NHS advises you to see a GP as soon as possible.

“A diagnosis of dementia can also help people with these symptoms, and their families and friends, make plans so they’re prepared for the future,” they say.

As for the specific issue of laying a table, the NHS advises buying “crockery in contrasting colours to the tablecloth or table to help define the edges of dishes” as this can help to make the task clearer.