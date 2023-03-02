Leaked WhatsApps Reveal What Gavin Williamson Really Thought Of Teachers During Pandemic

Gavin at a media briefing in Downing Street during the pandemic. Pippa Fowles/10 Downing Street/Crown Copyright via PA Media

Gavin Williamson accused teachers of looking for an “excuse” not to work during the pandemic, according to leaked WhatsApp messages.

The former education secretary also told then health secretary Matt Hancock that the teaching unions “really really do just hate work”.

Advertisement

The WhatsApps, which were leaked to the Telegraph, also reveal how Williamson and Hancock clashed over the decision to close schools in a bid to slow the spread of Covid.

In May 2020, Williamson messaged Hancock asking for his help in securing personal protective equipment (PPE) for schools so they could not use it “as a reason not to open”.

He added: “All of them will but some will just want to say they can’t so they have an excuse to avoid having to teach, what joys!!!”

In October the same year, Hancock messaged the then education secretary to congratulate him on his decision to delay A-level exams for a few weeks.

Advertisement

“Cracking announcement today. What a bunch of absolute arses the teaching unions are,” the then health secretary wrote.

Williamson responded: “I know they really really do just hate work.”

The former health secretary took to Twitter last night in an attempt to defend himself by insisting he was talking about teaching unions rather than teachers themselves.

He said: “Further to reports in the Telegraph and other outlets, I wish to clarify that these messages were about some Unions and not teachers.

“As demonstrated in the exchange, I was responding regarding Unions. I have the utmost respect for teachers who work tirelessly to support students.

“During the pandemic, teachers went above and beyond during very challenging times and very much continue to do so.”

Advertisement

3/3 - During the pandemic, teachers went above and beyond during very challenging times and very much continue to do so. — Sir Gavin Williamson MP (@GavinWilliamson) March 1, 2023

The WhatsApp messages are among thousands given to the Telegraph by the journalist Isabel Oakeshott, who helped Hancock write his “Pandemic Diaries” book.

They also suggest Hancock rejected advice to give coronavirus tests to all residents going into English care homes, not just those moving from hospitals.

But a spokesperson for the MP - who lost the Tory whip after agreeing to appear on I’m A Celebrity - strenuously denied the claim.

He said: “These stolen messages have been doctored to create a false story that Matt rejected clinical advice on care home testing. This is flat wrong.”

Advertisement