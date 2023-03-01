Matt Hancock 'Rejected Advice On Testing In Care Homes During Pandemic'

Matt Hancock speaks during a virtual press conference in February 2021. via Associated Press

Matt Hancock has hit back at a report alleging he rejected advice to give coronavirus tests to all residents going into English care homes.

The MP denied the “distorted account” by the Daily Telegraph following its investigation based on a leaked cache of more than 100,000 WhatsApp messages.

The messages leaked by journalist Isabel Oakeshott after she worked on Hancock’s Pandemic Diaries memoir have been “spun to fit an anti-lockdown agenda”, a spokesperson for the then-home secretary said.

The Telegraph’s investigation claims chief medical officer Professor Sir Chris Whitty told the then health secretary in April 2020 there should be testing for “all going into care homes”.

But the messages suggest Hancock rejected the guidance, telling an aide the move just “muddies the waters”, and introduced mandatory testing for those coming from hospitals.

Hancock expressed concerns that expanding care home testing could “get in the way” of the target of 100,000 daily coronavirus tests he was desperate to hit, the investigation claimed.

A spokesperson for Hancock said the former health secretary is “considering all options” in response to the leak, with a source close to him telling the PA news agency: “She’s broken a legal NDA (non-disclosure agreement). Her behaviour is outrageous.”

The spokesperson said: “Having not been approached in advance by the Telegraph, we have reviewed the messages overnight.

“The Telegraph intentionally excluded reference to a meeting with the testing team from the WhatsApp. This is critical, because Matt was supportive of Chris Whitty’s advice, held a meeting on its deliverability, told it wasn’t deliverable, and insisted on testing all those who came from hospitals.

“The Telegraph have been informed that their headline is wrong, and Matt is considering all options available to him.

“This major error by Isabel Oakeshott and the Telegraph shows why the proper place for analysis like this is the Inquiry, not a partial, agenda-driven leak of confidential documents.”

🖊 "We cannot wait any longer for answers on the pandemic. These texts are a vital historical record at a time when we need urgent answers" | Writes @IsabelOakeshott



Read in full here ⤵️ — The Telegraph (@Telegraph) February 28, 2023

The “lockdown files” investigation also contains claims that officials couriered Jacob Rees-Mogg a Covid test for one of his children while there was a shortage.

Hancock is also said to have toled former chancellor George Osborne, then editor of the Evening Standard, “I WANT TO HIT MY TARGET!” as he pushed for favourable front-page coverage.

Oakeshott, who has described lockdowns as an “unmitigated disaster”, said she was releasing the messages because it would take “many years” before the end of the official Covid inquiry, which she claimed could be a “colossal whitewash”.

“That’s why I’ve decided to release this sensational cache of private communications – because we absolutely cannot wait any longer for answers,” she said.

In one message, Hancock said Whitty had finished a review and recommended “testing of all going into care homes, and segregation whilst awaiting result”.

Hancock described it as “obviously a good positive step”.

However, the investigation said he later responded to an aide: “Tell me if I’m wrong but I would rather leave it out and just commit to test & isolate ALL going into care from hospital. I do not think the community commitment adds anything and it muddies the waters.”

The spokesperson for Hancock said “the Telegraph story is wrong”, arguing that “instead of spinning and leaks we need the full, comprehensive inquiry”.

“It is outrageous that this distorted account of the pandemic is being pushed with partial leaks, spun to fit an anti-lockdown agenda, which would have cost hundreds of thousands of lives if followed. What the messages do show is a lot of people working hard to save lives,” the spokesperson said.

“The story spun on care homes is completely wrong. What the messages show is that Mr Hancock pushed for testing of those going into care homes when that testing was available.

