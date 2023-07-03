Lee Anderson Tries To Make Michelle Dewberry Eat Cat Food On TV Show

Lee Anderson and Michelle Dewberry. GB News

Lee Anderson’s dalliances with cat food may explain why the Tory party deputy chairman cried off his involvement with a rebel Conservative alliance.

On Friday, the MP tried to make a guest eat cat food live on his TV show.

Anderson, who is reportedly getting paid £100,000 a year for hosting a programme on GB News, repeatedly insisted Michelle Dewberry devour the pet food.

It was prompted by the former Apprentice winner deciding to “identify as a cat” on her own show on the news channel following unverified reports of schoolchildren doing the same.

Dewberry told Anderson: “You can bugger off. I’m not eating bloody cat food, are you mental? No I don’t want to.”

Anderson then suggested that they share the dish, adding: “If I have a forkful, will you have one as well?”

Dewberry replied: “I don’t want to, no.”

Lee Anderson MP on his £100k a year GB News chat show, trying to badger colleague Michelle Dewsbury into eating cat food.



Deeply weird and uncomfortable pic.twitter.com/acttByRfYX — Otto English (@Otto_English) July 2, 2023

On Monday, it was reported Anderson had pulled out of the launch of a rebel Tory report on immigration.

Audience members at the New Conservatives event were told he was too sick to deliver his speech – which was probably quite handy since the party’s deputy chairman probably shouldn’t be making an appearance when Rishi Sunak is facing criticism.

It prompted more or less the same joke on social media ...

Maybe the cat food was off? — Matt Chorley (@MattChorley) July 3, 2023

His usual breakfast treat of a Felix chicken in jelly pouch has been repeating on him. — Sean O'Grady (@_SeanOGrady) July 3, 2023

Too much cat food? 🤮 https://t.co/e0L3E3xRVR — Edwin Hayward (@edwinhayward) July 3, 2023

He's probably ate too much cat food https://t.co/QaPar90dzn https://t.co/QQg8iumRLC — Tim Montgomerie 🇬🇧 (@montie) July 3, 2023

In the last episode, Anderson’s show saw him feeding Conservative MP Brendan Clarke-Smith with cold beans.

Anderson has been branded “30p Lee” after claiming food banks are not really necessary because people can cook meals for 30p a day.

Among his other polarising views, the former Labour Party councillor has criticised England footballers for taking the knee and said he would support the return of the death penalty because “nobody has ever committed a crime after being executed”.

Anderson is the latest Tory MP to get his own show on GB News, joining fellow Conservatives Jacob Rees-Mogg, Esther McVey and Philip Davies in getting a berth on the channel.