Lee Anderson Has Become The Latest Tory MP To Join GB News

Lee Anderson has become the latest Tory MP to get his own show on GB News.

The Ashfield MP joins fellow Conservatives Jacob Rees-Mogg, Esther McVey and Philip Davies in getting his own show on the channel.

The controversial backbencher, who is also his party’s deputy chairman, has rarely been out of the headlines since being elected in 2019.

Last month he called the return of the death penalty and has also claimed that he has seen families who use food banks eating in McDonald’s “two or three times a week”.

Anderson said: “GB News is the true voice of the great British silent majority. I’m joining the people’s channel to ensure their voice is heard.”

Michael Booker, the editorial director of GB News, said: “Lee has been a breath of fresh air in Westminster since he was elected, doing what many politicians are scared to do - talking honestly about what they believe.

“Our viewers and listeners appreciate his common sense language, something that has been missing from politics for a long time.

“As the next election will be fought in the Red Wall, Lee’s insights into northern voters will be key.”

Anderson’s decision to join GB News adds to a growing trend of Tory MPs branching out into broadcasting.