Four men have died following a crash involving a car and a taxi in Leeds in the early hours of Saturday.

Two of the victims were 18, one was 19 and the fourth was 21, West Yorkshire Police said.

They were pronounced dead at the scene on Broadway, the A6120 Leeds Outer Ring Road, near to the junction with Bank Gardens in Horsforth.

Officers were called to the crash between a grey Seat Leon car and a private hire vehicle, which was a grey Seat Alhambra people carrier, at 2.41am.

Those who died were among six occupants of the Leon, police said.

Two girls, aged 16 and 17, from that vehicle were taken to hospital with serious injuries. The 16-year-old remains in a critical condition and the 17-year-old’s injuries are not considered life threatening.

The driver of the Alhambra, a 42-year of man from Bradford, was taken to hospital with injuries that are serious but are not considered life threatening.

Sergeant Fiona Hoodless, of West Yorkshire Police major collision enquiry team, said: “This is a very tragic incident where four young men have lost their lives and three other people are in hospital with serious injuries.

“The families of those involved are devastated by what has happened and we are doing everything we can to support them at this very difficult time.

“We are carrying out extensive enquiries to establish the full circumstances surrounding this incident and that investigation is still at a very early stage.

“Early indications are that the Leon was travelling at speed at the time of the collision.”

Police are asking to speak to witnesses who saw either car before the crash and are appealing for dashcam footage.

Chief Inspector Richard Padwell, of Leeds District Police, said: “The deaths of four young people in these circumstances is clearly very tragic and our thoughts and condolences go out to everyone affected by it.

“We don’t underestimate the impact that the deaths of these young people will be having in the community and we would ask that people focus on supporting each other and supporting the police investigation.”