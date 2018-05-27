It's Not Over Yet: What Needs To Happen Next To Legalise Abortion In Ireland

As the results of Ireland’s abortion referendum were announced to rapturous crowds of pro-choice campaigners at Dublin Castle on Saturday, it marked the start of a new era in the country’s history.

Almost 35 years after the Eighth Amendment was first introduced into Ireland’s constitution, giving pregnant women and unborn foetuses the same right to life, 66.4% of voters cast their ballot in favour of legalising abortion.

But despite the ‘Repeal’ campaign’s landslide victory - with all but one constituency in Ireland voting ‘Yes’ - the day after the referendum result was revealed, Irish women are still unable to access terminations in their own country.

So what happens next?

The responsibility of carrying out the will of the Irish public now falls to the country’s government, led by prime minister Leo Varadkar, an outspoken supporter of the ‘Yes’ campaign.

Varadkar’s health minister, Simon Harris, pledged on Saturday to push forward with new abortion laws following Ireland’s decisive vote, leading chants at Dublin Castle of “Yes we did”.

On Tuesday, Harris will put draft legislation before the cabinet for backing, with the new legal framework expected to be tabled in the Dublin Parliament in the autumn.