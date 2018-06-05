‘Legally Blonde 3’ could finally be happening, with numerous US outlets reporting that Reese Witherspoon is in talks to reprise her role as everyone’s favourite Harvard graduate Elle Woods.
Industry insiders have said that studio MGM are very close to signing a deal with Reese, who will also produce the movie under her company Hello Sunshine.
Pen hasn’t been put to paper yet but that’s not about to stop fans getting excited:
Kirsten Smith and Karen McCullah penned the script for the first film, adapting Amanda Brown’s novel, and Deadline reports that they’ll be back in the writing room for the new film.
It’s been 15 years since ‘Legally Blonde 2: Red, White & Blonde’ was released in cinemas, with that sequel coming just two years after the original film.
A follow-up of sorts, ‘Legally Blondes’, telling the story of Elle’s British twin cousins, was released straight-to-video in 2009, though it was universally panned by critics.
The movie continues to remain a firm favourite and a stage musical version, which premiered in the US in 2007, continues to tour worldwide.