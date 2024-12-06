LEGO Launches New Toys Representing Children With Hidden Disabilities

LEGO® New LEGO® figurines.

Over 10 million people in the UK are living with hidden disabilities.

Hidden disabilities encompass both physical and mental conditions, including autism, mental health disorders, diabetes, chronic pain and dementia, just to name a few.

This week, the world’s first toys featuring the Sunflower Lanyard were announced, by The LEGO Group in partnership with the Hidden Disabilities Sunflower Lanyard Scheme which has been involved in the development of the new toys. The Sunflower Lanyard is a discreet symbol that indicates the wearer has a hidden disability and may require additional support.

The LEGO ranges which will each feature a character wearing the sunflower lanyard is Duplo, for pre-school kids, LEGO Friends, for 6-12 year olds and LEGO Icons- a range for adults.

Speaking about these figures, Paul White, CEO at Hidden Disabilities Sunflower

says: “Across the globe, 1 in every 6 person lives with some form of disability and 80% of them have a disability that is non-visible.

“HD Sunflower is excited to partner with the LEGO Group on raising awareness and acceptance across their fan and colleague base and can’t wait to see the impact that this will create.”

“People can wear their lanyards with pride”

HuffPost UK spoke exclusively with Tasha Sorhaindo, mum to Jayden and Sunflower user with Systemic Lupus and dilated cardiomyopathy about the difference these toys could make.

Jayden, who is a teen with Long QT Wave Syndrome, a life-threatening heart condition with no visible signs, said: “I feel like [these toys] will mean that people can wear their lanyards with pride.

“I didn’t wear mine until my mum started wearing her own and I thought, ‘you know what? I have a hidden disability, why should I hide it? Why shouldn’t I be seen and heard?’”

She added that normalising these will help people like her, as well as giving those with hidden disabilities the freedom to not have to disclose their disability if they’re not comfortable.

Her mum, Tasha, who also has Long QT Wave Syndrome added: “The more awareness that’s raised, [people] will already know that wearing the lanyard means that somebody is clearly struggling with something, they have a disability.

“I just feel like this collaboration is huge, it will break down barriers... there’s a lot of opportunities for schools to jump on this and hold assemblies to inform children.”

“A significant step in normalising hidden disabilities”

Martin Moxness, autistic adult Sunflower lanyard user and Hidden Disabilities Sunflower Ambassador with ADHD and Tourette syndrome, says about the work: “Seeing the Sunflower lanyard in LEGO sets is a significant step in normalising hidden disabilities. As a child, this would have been life-changing and would have made me feel seen and accepted.

“Even as an adult, it’s deeply meaningful to see such representation in an iconic product. This initiative is a milestone for the entire community and empowers individuals of all ages, inspiring creativity, fostering connection, and promoting inclusion.”