Leicester City FC Owner Had 'Minimal Opportunity' To Escape Helicopter Crash, Inquest Hears

Leicester City owner Vichai Srivaddhanaprabha had “minimal opportunity” to escape from his helicopter when it crashed just yards from the football club’s stadium, an inquest has heard.

The Thai billionaire and four other people died when the aircraft spun out of control and burst into flames on October 27.

Leicester Coroner’s Court was told all five victims had been scientifically identified and were seen on CCTV in the tunnel at the King Power Stadium shortly before the helicopter took off.

A police officer who gave evidence at the inquest said there was minimal opportunity for anybody else to have got in or out of the aircraft in the moments before the crash.

He confirmed those who had died were Srivaddhanaprabha, Nusara Suknamai, Kaveporn Punpare, Eric Swaffer and Izabela Lechowicz.

Thousands of tributes have been left outside the stadium after the news of the owner’s death.