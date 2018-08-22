Arson Arrest After Leicester Explosion That Killed Five People

A 35-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of conspiracy to commit arson after an explosion in Leicester killed five people.

The fire tore through a Polish supermarket and two-storey flat on February 25 on Hinckley Road.

Mary Ragoobeer, 46; her two sons Shane, 18, and 17-year-old Sean and Shane’s 18-year-old girlfriend Leah Beth Reek were killed in the blast, along with Viktorija Ljevleva, 22. Several others were injured.