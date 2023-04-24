Len Goodman Karwai Tang via Getty Images

Former Strictly Come Dancing judge Len Goodman has died at the age of 78.

A statement given by his agent to the PA news agency on Monday morning confirmed: “It is with great sadness to announce that Len Goodman has passed away peacefully, aged 78.

“A much loved husband, father and grandfather who will be sorely missed by family, friends and all who knew him.”

BBC News has reported Len died in a hospice in Tunbridge Wells, Kent, surrounded by his family, having been diagnosed with bone cancer.

Len was one of Strictly’s original judges when the BBC dance show launched in 2004.

He stayed on the Strictly panel for 14 seasons in total, before announcing his departure in 2016.

Len with his former Strictly colleagues Bruno Tonioli, Darcey Bussell and Craig Revel Horwood, in 2014 Karwai Tang via Getty Images

As well as Strictly, Len also served as a judge for many years on the American version of the show, Dancing With The Stars, eventually confirming he was stepping down from the panel in 2022 to “spend more time with my grandchildren and family” back in the UK.

Len first began dancing upon a doctor’s recommendation at the age of 19, as part of his recovery after a foot injury.

Before long, he was good enough to compete professionally, and within a decade had won the British Championships in Blackpool, after which he announced his retirement from competitive dance.

His additional TV credits includes the travel show Holidays Of My Lifetime and the short-lived BBC game show Partners In Rhyme, which he hosted in 2017.

Len is survived by his wife of 11 years, Sue Barrett, son, James, and two grandchildren, Alice and Daniel.