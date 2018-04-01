Lena Dunham has once again insisted that she was not responsible for biting Beyoncé on the face at a party last year.
Last month, actress Tiffany Haddish made headlines when she revealed she had been at a party where an undisclosed actress had bitten Beyoncé on the face.
Since then, there’s been a lot of discussion about who the mystery face-biter could have been, with Lena having initially been named the bookies’ favourite.
Despite having already addressed the matter once, the ‘Girls’ star has been forced to speak out once again, revealing that she’s still being followed by paparazzi photographers who want her to confess.
She tweeted: “To the paps who chased me through the airport yelling ‘we need to know- did you bite Beyonce!?’ A- I basically only leave home for work and ginger ale. B- No, you don’t need to know. C- What the fuck do you think?”
Lena added that even her mum is starting to have her doubts, commenting: “But can someone explain to my mom why anyone THINKS I bit Beyonce? She seems mad and also weirdly doubtful of me…”
While rumours continue to fly about the undisclosed actress’s identity, Tiffany has insisted that she won’t be talking about the matter anymore, due to a non-disclosure agreement that she has signed.
She joked: “NDAs are real y’all. NDAs are real. So, I’m not saying shit about nothing.”
Tiffany continued: “People should be focusing on the real issues at hand, like did you do your taxes, because taxes are due real soon.
“Can your children read and write? Have you been working with on them their reading and their writing? Is your house clean? That’s what we need to be focusing on. But y’all wanna know … everybody going crazy about who bit Beyoncé.”