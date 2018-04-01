Lena Dunham has once again insisted that she was not responsible for biting Beyoncé on the face at a party last year.

Last month, actress Tiffany Haddish made headlines when she revealed she had been at a party where an undisclosed actress had bitten Beyoncé on the face.

Since then, there’s been a lot of discussion about who the mystery face-biter could have been, with Lena having initially been named the bookies’ favourite.