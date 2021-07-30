Lenny Kravitz Jokes He's Ready To Star In Magic Mike 3, And We (And Channing Tatum) Are So Here For It

Lenny Kravitzmay have been joking on Instagram when he said he was “ready” to audition for a role for a third installment of the Magic Mike film franchise, but some fans think it’s no laughing matter.

The rock star inspired the Magic Mike idea after he posted photos on Instagram on Wednesday that featured him holding a power tool while wearing an open shirt.

“Wednesday. 2:55pm. Building a deck,” he wrote in the post’s caption.

The musician’s photo garnered a lot of attention, including a response from Channing Tatum, who said, in part: “Will be calling you shortly to get into your schedule my friend.”

The Fly Away singer’s daughter, Zoë Kravitz, chimed in and jokingly encouraged Tatum to consider her dad for a role in a third Magic Mike movie. Channing starred in the first film in 2012 and its sequel, Magic Mike XXL in 2015.

“You auditioning for MM3?” she quipped in the comments section of the post.

“I’ve been ready!” the rock star responded.