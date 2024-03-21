Lenny Kravitz Shouts Out 'Soulful' Channing Tatum In A Sweet Moment

LOADING ERROR LOADING

Lenny Kravitz has described Channing Tatum as “soulful” — and that’s one solid endorsement.

In a Wednesday preview for an upcoming episode of Sherri, the rock icon gushed over Tatum, who is engaged to his daughter, actor Zoë Kravitz.

He described his future son-in-law as “sweet” in a heartwarming conversation about welcoming the Magic Mike star into his family.

“He’s a great guy. We get on really well. We have our own relationship as well,” Lenny Kravitz said in the talk show interview, which is set to air in full Thursday.

“We hang out and we talk. He’s a very soulful human being. He was raised well. He has manners and class.”

The Fly Away singer later said that Tatum seemed “very natural” when they first met.

News broke in October that the Foxcatcher actor and Zoë Kravitz, who have been romantically linked since 2021, got engaged.

Channing Tatum, Zoë Kravitz, Lenny Kravitz, Denzel Washington and Pauletta Washington are seen at a Hollywood Walk of Fame ceremony on March 12, 2024, in Los Angeles. Rodin Eckenroth via Getty Images

Lenny Kravitz publicly celebrated his daughter’s relationship with Tatum in January, telling People magazine that the two “have something that’s naturally special.”

Tatum recently showed his support for his future father-in-law when he attended the rock icon’s Hollywood Walk of Fame ceremony.

He was seen sitting front and centre in the audience next to Zoë Kravitz at the event honouring the American Woman singer last week.

Tatum is currently set to star in the new thriller Blink Twice, directed by Zoë Kravitz. The film, which is about a tech billionaire who hosts an intimate gathering on his private island, is due out in August.

In January, Tatum shared an Instagram post that featured a photo and video of his fiancée busy at work on set for Blink Twice.

