Channing Tatum And Zoë Kravitz Relationship Timeline: Their Story So Far

Channing Tatum and Zoe Kravitz leave the 2021 Met Gala James Devaney via Getty Images

Recent reports have claimed that Channing Tatum and Zoë Kravitz are engaged after around two years of dating.

Ever since the actors were snapped together in 2021, in those now-viral photos of them riding on a BMX bike through the streets of New York City, their relationship has steadily progressed, while at the same time it’s remained pretty discrete – or, at least, as much as it can be when you’re both huge movie stars.

Since then, the couple have been spotted out and about on various occasions and have spoken fondly of one another in numerous interviews.

But how did the two Hollywood stars cross paths? Here’s the timeline of their relationship so far…

February 2017: Movie co-stars for the first time (sort of)

In 2017 both Channing and Zoë voiced characters in The Lego Batman Movie. While doing voice overs in the recording booth is often a solo affair, it’s possible their paths crossed at some point, at least while promoting the film.

January 2021: Dating rumours swirl

Speculation that Channing and Zoë were an item first arose back in early 2021. Zoë had recently split from her husband Karl Glusman, and she was working on her directorial debut, Pussy Island, starring the former Magic Mike star.

A source told People at the time that the two were just working together and were not dating.

June 2021: The two actors are full of praise for one another after working together

In an interview with Deadline, Zoë said she wrote Channing’s character for Pussy Island with him in mind, adding that she got the sense he was a “true feminist” from Magic Mike and his live shows. She also wanted to “collaborate with someone who was clearly interested in exploring this subject matter”.

In the same interview, Channing shared: “When Zoë called me about this, I was shocked. I didn’t know her. I’d watched her in movies, knew she produced High Fidelity and had seen that, but I didn’t know she was creating on a level like this, where she wanted to direct. This came out of nowhere and the subject matter made me say, wait, why are you thinking about me for this? No one gives me a chance to play a role like this, everybody throws me down a different alley and expects me to do a certain thing.”

He added that the experience had been both “scary and liberating, just to be able to have a free conversation, where I was allowed to mess up and say the wrong things”.

August 2021: The couple are seen together for the first time

Like something straight out of a movie, the pair were photographed riding a BMX bike through the streets of New York in the summer of 2021, in pictures that saw Zoë standing on the pegs at the back of the vehicle, with her arms draped around Channing.

The pics quickly went viral and spawned various a host of memes along with a fan recreation. Just a few days later, they were spotted having a laugh together while enjoying some iced coffees on a hot summer’s day.

August 2021: Channing follows Zoë on Instagram

In a move that some interpreted to be a very soft launch, Channing finally followed Zoë on Instagram at the end of August. According to Cosmopolitan, not only did he follow her official account, but several Zoë Kravitz fans accounts (more on that later).

14 September 2021: They leave the Met Gala together

While the pair arrived at New York City’s annual Met Gala separately, they reportedly held hands inside, and were spotted leaving together (above).

The 2021 theme was In America: The Lexicon Of Fashion, and saw Channing don a classic tuxedo, while Zoë wore a Saint Laurent by Anthony Vaccarello slip gown. The pair then apparently attended Alicia Keys’ afterparty together.

October 2021: Getting cosy in public

Rumours of a relationship appeared to be confirmed when Zoë and Channing were seen holding hands as they had lunch together in New York. Another snap showed Channing’s arm draped around Zoë.

31 October 2021: Coordinated Halloween costumes

Channing and Zoë dressed as Travis Bickle and Iris from Martin Scorsese’s 1976 classic Taxi Driver, captured in a since-deleted snap that was shared to Instagram.

Zoë also re-shared a photo of a recreation of their BMX picture on her Instagram Story, writing: “El Oh El. Yes.”

February 2022: Channing and Zoë continue to name drop one another in interviews

In a cover interview with Variety, Channing reflected on working with Zoë in Pussy Island and praised her work ethic. Based on his own experience of starring in and co-directing 2022’s Dog, Channing told Zoë to not take an acting role in her own film too. “I was like, ‘You’ll need double the days,’” he shared. “She’s a perfectionist in the best possible way.”

In another interview with his 21 Jump Street cast Jonah Hill around the same time, he credited Zoë and Jonah for helping him to refine his personal style.

“Some friends of mine, like you and Zo [Zoë Kravitz], were like, “Why don’t you just wear what you wear? Why don’t you just be you?” he shared. “You gave me some very specific style tips. I’m really enjoying finding my own voice and my own way with some very beautiful guardrails.”

At the same time, Zoë began opening up about Channing in the press. In an Elle cover interview, the actor once again praised Channing’s role in her film, sharing: “You need to be so far from who this is, where it’s not scary. And I don’t think we’ve ever seen him play someone dark. I’m excited to see him do that.”

When the writer mentioned her smiling with Channing in paparazzi pictures, she simply shared: “I’m happy.”

28 February 2022: Jason Momoa and Channing team up to support Zoë

After months of subtle flirtation and paparazzi shots, it was Jason Momoa’s Instagram that gave Zoë and Channing shippers even more reason to believe things between them were serious.

The Aquaman star, who had recently split with Zoë’s mother Lisa Bonet after nearly two decades, posted a photo of himself and Channing at the premiere for The Batman,which Zoë starred in opposite Robert Pattinson.

“CHEEEEHUUUUUUUU. SO EXCITED @channingtatum and I are on our way to see our ZOZO. finally @thebatman premiere,” Momoa wrote alongside photos of himself and Channing on the tarmac at an airport.

“I’m so beyond proud of you @zoeisabellakravitz all my aloha to @adamweitsman and @daveophilly for making this happen at the last minute. mahalo @wbpictures for the invite,” Momoa continued in his caption. “we are very grateful. ALOHA J and C.”

17 April 2022: Spending Easter together in London

After plenty of paparazzi shots from various outings across the pond, the couple were spotted out on an Easter Sunday stroll in London.

16 August 2022: Zoë express how “grateful” she is that Channing came into her life

Along with reaffirming her previous comments about Channing being a perfect fit for her movie, Zoë elaborated on the creative process of working with the actor in an interview with the Wall Street Journal Magazine.

“When you make things with people, it’s a very sacred space, and when you’re compatible with somebody creatively, it often opens up other channels, because you’re kind of sharing all of yourself,” she said, adding: “I’m really grateful that this movie has brought him into my life that way.”

August 2022: The couple celebrate one year together with an Italian getaway

To celebrate their one-year anniversary, the very official-looking couple were photographed on holiday in Positano, Italy last summer, along with Channing’s 10-year-old daughter Everly who he shares with ex-wife Jenna Dewan.

A source told People at the time: “Channing is serious about Zoë. It’s not a casual relationship. They have been exclusive for a long time.”

November 2022: Zoë speaks affectionately about Channing

After a year of being pretty coy, Zoë opened up about her relationship with Channing in an interview with GQ.

“He’s just a wonderful human,” she shared. “He makes me laugh and we both really love art and talking about art and the exploration of why we do what we do. We love to watch a film and break it down and talk about it and challenge each other,” she says.

The actor also revealed that Channing had been an important support system for her while filming Pussy Island.

“Whether it was making me tea or pouring me a drink or going to whip someone into shape or whatever—he really was my protector and it was really wonderful and sweet,” she said. “I think if you can do something like that together, it’s a good test. And we came out even stronger.”

It turned out that it was precisely Channing’s protective nature that led to their viral BMX photo. He had walked her over to her writing partner’s house a few blocks away, but she underestimated the weather and was overheating in jeans.

“I was sweating and he was like, ‘Get on the bike, I’ll ride you over and you can relax,’ ” she shared, before they were papped almost immediately.

“You want to keep it sacred and private as long as you can,” she says. “So that you don’t have to even think about what the world thinks about it.”

February 2023: Channing opens up about his relationship with Zoë

In a cover interview with Vanity Fair, Channing recalled thinking Pussy Island was “super punk rock”.

He went on: “She had passion in there, and she had a point of view that was really specific to who she was and what her experience was. But I wasn’t sure it was clear yet, what it wanted to be.”

Channing explained that after the initial meeting they lost touch before a new draft came to light two and half years later. “I was like, ‘Wow. You are really saying something,’ ” he said.

“That’s the kind of person you want to create with. That really has this perspective they’re constantly digging for.”

He went on to share that “relationships are hard for me”, sharing: “Even though I am a bit of a monogamist. In business, I have no real fear of anything being destroyed. But heart things, when it comes to people I love, I have a really hard time. I end up trying too hard, you know?”

Channing also confessed that he has “no chill”, promising that his following spree of Zoë fan accounts was innocent: “I was just seeing what she was up to! Also, I didn’t know anyone would know.”

August 2023: The pair attend Jack Antonoff and Margaret Qualley’s wedding together

As thousands gathered outside the venue after hearing that Taylor Swift had been in attendance at her collaborator and close friend Jack’s rehearsal dinner, Zoë and Channing were also on the guest list for the high-profile nuptials.

October 2023: Another coordinated Halloween costume and a subtle engagement reveal

The couple were photographed for Halloween this year in a coordinated Rosemary’s Baby-themed costume (Channing was the baby). A close up of Zoë’s hand wrapped around a prop knife revealed a new diamond ring.

Sources then revealed to People that the pair were engaged after two years of dating.