Leonardo DiCaprio’s Birthday Rap Is Being Compared To This Famous Succession Moment

Life imitated art for Succession fans last weekend when Leonardo DiCaprio celebrated his 49th birthday with a rap performance that (sort of) replicated a famous moment from the hit HBO show.

During the festivities, Leo whipped out a microphone to perform a rap to Gang Starr and Nice & Smooth’s DWYCK.

In the footage posted by TMZ, Leo can be seen reciting the track in the middle of a crowd of hyped up party revellers.

The clip has quickly garnered comparisons to a famous moment in Succession that will either trigger cringe or delight for fans of the show, depending on how you interpreted the iconic scene.

In a season two episode of the Emmy-winning show, called Dundee, Kendall Roy (played by Jeremy Strong) raps at Waystar Royco’s 50th anniversary celebration for his dad Logan (Brian Cox). The lyrics are particularly memorable, including the hook “L to the OG”.

The similarities were not lost on social media users, who quickly drew comparisons between the two performances. “How Kendall Roy of him,” one person commented. “L to the EO,” another joked. “Respect the architect of the cringeworthy rap Kendall Roy,” a third said.

L to the EO https://t.co/BeOqqG30k2 — jay (@kendallhosseini) November 14, 2023

but you cannot outdo the doer pic.twitter.com/Dvs2IABQPF — jay (@kendallhosseini) November 14, 2023

there can only be one kendall roy https://t.co/F8JZrdsZs3 — 𝙰 (@gomfolio) November 16, 2023

Respect the architect of cringeworthy rap Kendall Roy https://t.co/5PRzHPkg62 pic.twitter.com/4T2WJjCnCE — Angela Mack (@AngelaDMack) November 15, 2023

kendall roy would never https://t.co/7nLBSBtUwD — Yiğit (@Kayhan_Omerr) November 15, 2023

Oh sure, everyone loved Kendall’s rap, but Leo is the problem https://t.co/99EAObXupt — H. José Bosch 🇵🇷 (@HJBosch21) November 14, 2023

Kendall Roy is really every 40 something year old white boy that loves rap https://t.co/WOd3j2Lrlh — Context King (@_AkNgozi) November 15, 2023

Kinda think he’s ironically referencing Kendall Roy and having a little fun with it, tbh.



It’s his party and he’ll rap if he wants to. 🤷♀️ — Ignoreland (@KoolaidUSA) November 15, 2023

sorry i thought this was about succession https://t.co/3wEGlq3ckE — a (@buffysumrs) November 15, 2023

he thinks hes kendall roy https://t.co/8kZg3xIbRt — professinal sorREN hater (@CAPRlVENUS) November 16, 2023

L to the OG https://t.co/SAhedKY9PV — Greenburg (@_Greenburg_) November 16, 2023

Boy pulled a kendall roy 😭 https://t.co/xTJZEFqEPF — HIM Jong-Un (@KAVE_TM) November 15, 2023

Succession aired from June 2018 to May 2023, and followed the Roy family’s struggle for control of their father’s media and entertainment conglomerate Waystar RoyCo. It also starred Kieran Culkin as Roman, Sarah Snook as Shiv and Alan Ruck as Connor.

After the show wrapped with its explosive finale, Jeremy revealed that he nearly gave Kendall a very different ending.