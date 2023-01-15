Titanic Director Reveals Surprising Reason Leonardo DiCaprio Didn't Want To Do Film

Leonardo DiCaprio as Jack and Kate Winslet as Rose after the Titanic has sunk. CBS Photo Archive via Getty Images

With Titanic going down in film history, it’s hard to imagine anyone other than Leonardo DiCaprio and Kate Winslet as Jack and Rose.

However, director James Cameron has revealed Leo didn’t originally want to be involved in the movie as he thought it was “boring”, and it took some serious arm twisting to sign him up.

Advertisement

In an interview with People, James recalled that Leo “didn’t want to do a leading man”.

“I had to really twist his arm to be in the movie. He didn’t want to do it. He thought it was boring.”

Titanic was written and directed by James Cameron, who cast Leonardo as Jack CBS Photo Archive via Getty Images

James continued that while Leo eventually “accepted the part” of Jack, it was “only when I convinced him that it was actually a difficult challenge.“The role proved to be a game changer for Leo’s career, with James remarking he wasn’t shocked to see how he forged further success.

“It didn’t surprise me, first of all, that he’s made a lot of authentic choices going forward. And secondly, I never doubted his talent,” the director added.

Advertisement

However, James previously revealed how his relationship with Leo got off to an awkward start due to the actor’s reluctance to do a screen test.

Titanic was a critical and commercial smash following its release in 1997 and won 11 Academy Awards, including Best Picture.