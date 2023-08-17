Top Gun: Maverick Star Makes Grim Admission About Cast's Bathroom Habits On Long Filming Days

Tom Cruise in Top Gun: Maverick Paramount

Top Gun: Maverick star Lewis Pullman has admitted the film’s cast had to take imaginative measures when it came to going to the toilet.

Lewis played LT Robert “Bob” Floyd in the action sequel, which hit cinemas last year and proved to be both a critical and commercial success.

Advertisement

In an interview with Vanity Fair (conducted before the beginning of the SAG-AFTRA strike), the American actor spoke candidly about life on set – and one aspect in particular.

You see, because so much of the film was filmed in the air, the actors didn’t always have the luxury of heading back to their trailer when nature called.

On his and his co-stars’ “creative bathroom solutions”, Lewis shared: “We had two boots of gelatine powder strapped to our calves. It would solidify because if there was a leak, it would be a disaster. Let’s put it this way: I used both bags quite a bit.”

Lewis Pullman at the Oscars in March Allen J. Schaben via Getty Images

Advertisement

During the interview, Lewis disclosed that he and the rest of the cast still have their own group chat, although it sounds like a certain A-lister ducked out of it quite quickly.

“Our crew is still on a thread,” he said. “Not Tom [Cruise]; we don’t need to bother him with all of our memes. He’s got more important stuff to do. But he’ll take a call at any point if we ever need help.”

Top Gun star Jay Ellis previously shared a similar story with ScreenRant, recalling: “For me, I was like, ‘Hey, I gotta pee. Is there any way we could go back to base real quick? Because I think I’m gonna pee on myself if we fly for another hour’.

“My pilot would be like, ‘No, we’re gonna [keep going]’.”