British LGBT Awards 2023 Shortlist Revealed With Harry Styles, RuPaul, Alison Hammond And Joe Lycett Among Nominees

The annual awards celebrate leading LGBTQ+ activists, allies and celebrity figures who have made a difference in the past 12 months.
Matt Bagwell

Head of Entertainment, HuffPost UK

RuPaul and Harry Styles
RuPaul and Harry Styles
PA/Getty

The shortlist for this year’s LGBT Awards has been announced ahead of the ceremony in June.

The awards celebrate leading LGBTQ+ activists, celebrity figures and allies who have worked to advance the rights of LGBTQ+ people during the past 12 months.

Among the celebs making the shortlist this year are Harry Styles, RuPaul, Alison Hammond, Joe Lycett, Emma Watson, Sue Perkins, Alex Scott and Sir Rod Stewart.

Anne-Marie, Lizzo, Rina Sawayama and Yungblud will battle it out for the Music Artist Of The Year gong, while Pose legend Billy Porter, The Crown star Emma Corrin and Welsh actor Luke Evans will go head-to-head in the coveted Celebrity Of The Year accolade.

Alison Hammond and Joe Lycett
Alison Hammond and Joe Lycett
PA/Getty

England stars and Euro 2022 winners Leah Williamson, Beth Mead and Jill Scott are all in the running for the Sports Personality Of The Year award alongside fellow Lioness Demi Stokes and pundit Alex Scott.

Joe Lycett is up for Media Moment Of The Year for capturing the world’s attention last year when he threatened to shred £10,000 in cash unless football legend David Beckham cancelled his deal with World Cup hosts Qatar.

The comedian’s actions came as a protest against the fact homosexuality is illegal in the Middle Eastern Nation with questions also being raised over the deaths of workers helping to build stadiums to the event.

Beckham failed to respond to the threat and Joe subsequently posted a video of himself appearing to shred the money.

The clip garnered huge amounts of media attention, only for the comic to reveal that the money coming out of the shredder was fake and he had donated the cash to Stonewall’s Rainbow Laces campaign and Sport Allies, before urging fans to give money if they could, too.

Jack Rooke’s Big Boys on Channel 4, Ncuti Gatwah and Yasmin Finney on Doctor Who and Alex Scott’s One Love armband tribute in Qatar are also in the running for the Media Moment prize – won by Johannes Radebe and John Whaite last year for their Strictly Come Dancing same-sex partnership.

In the Broadcaster, Host or Journalist Of The Year category, TV legends Graham Norton and Paul O’Grady will battle with fashion consultant Gok Wan, drag superstar RuPaul, broadcaster Sue Perkins and comedian Rosie Jones.

Absolut, Boots, Gymshark and Virgin Atlantic are amongst some of the major brands vying for prizes on the night while Mermaids, Queer Britain and Rainbow Railroad are some of the charities in the running for awards.

Sarah Garrett, MBE, British LGBT Awards founder, said: “It is more important than ever that we shine a light on those who have stood shoulder-to-shoulder with the LGBT+ community, during what has been another very challenging 12 months for the community.

“The nominees, which include an exciting mix of famous LGBT+ faces, allies and organisations have all demonstrated a commitment to advancing LGBT+ rights.

“The awards on 23 June will be a huge celebration of our culture and we’re so proud to continue championing the LGBT+ voice.”

The public are invited to cast their votes at britishlgbtawards.com ahead of this year’s star-studded ceremony which will be held in London on Friday 23 June.

Here is the full list of nominees at the British LGBT Awards 2023.

BROADCASTER, JOURNALIST, OR HOST

Gina Yashere

Gok Wan

Graham Norton

Nick Grimshaw

Paul O’Grady

Rosie Jones

RuPaul Charles

Sharan Dhaliwal

Shon Faye

Sue Perkins

SPORTS PERSONALITY

Alex Scott

Beth Mead

Demi Stokes

Ellia Green

Emily Bridges

Jake Daniels

Jill Scott

Lauren Rowles

Leah Williamson

Michael Gunning

LGBT+ CELEBRITY

Billy Porter

Emma Corrin

Emma D’Arcy

Golda Rosheuvel

Kit Connor

Layton Williams

Luke Evans

Rebel Wilson

Sara Ramirez

Yasmin Finney

MUSIC ARTIST

Anne-Marie

Becky Hill

Beabadoobee

Cat Burns

Jessie Ware

Lizzo

Måneskin

Mika

Rina Sawayama

Yungblud

CELEBRITY ALLY

Alison Hammond

Emma Watson

Harry Styles

Jenna Ortega

Katherine Ryan

Michelle Visage

P!nk

Patrick Stewart

Simone Ashley

Sir Rod Stewart

MEDIA MOMENT

Alex Scott’s One Love Armband at Qatar 2022

Cheddar Gorgeous’ Pink Triangle Tribute

Gentleman Jack’s Final Series

Jack Rooke’s Big Boys on Channel 4

Joe Lycett’s £10,000 Donation

Miss Argentina and Miss Puerto Rico Get Married

Ncuti Gatwah and Yasmin Finney on Doctor Who

Netflix’s Heartstopper

The LGBT+ Webseries, Stupid Wife

WNBA’s Brittney Griner

INSPIRATIONAL LEADER

Arlene McDermott

Charlotte Phillips

Chloe Davies

Christian Tooley

Darren Kerrison

Julian Gomez

Louise Dowley

Mariana Ceccotti

Michael Duffell

Pedro Pina

FUTURE LEADER

Adam Jarvis

Adam Triggs

Deon Fang

Jacqui Rhule-Dagher

Laura Wells

Lee Burrows

Leo Connolly

Mel Pollman

Sham Majevadia

Willow Newton

ONLINE INFLUENCER

Adam B

Alok Vaid-Menon

Amber Gill

Chella Man

Cody Daigle-Orians [acedadadvice]

Divina De Campo

Dylan Mulvaney

Julie and Camilla

Matt Bernstein

Mark Ferris

CHARITY OR COMMUNITY INITIATIVE

Exist Loudly

Galop

Imaan

KeshetUK

Mermaids

Positive East

Queer Britain

Rainbow Railroad

Spectra

Umbrella Cymru

DIVERSITY HERO

Ari Humarang

Harry Walton

Jaipal Sachdev

Jason Summer

Kabir Alam

Katie Birchall

Kirsty Laith

Lilly Connors

Luiz Peixoto

Ross McKeller

BUSINESS ALLY

Caroline Waddington

Des Johnson

Gillian Bowen

Jane Cubbin

Jeff Dodds

Joelle Ivett

Liz Crutchley

Manuela

Phil Adcock

Rishi Jain

NETWORK GROUP OR ERG

glamazon UK, Amazon

Connect Out, Arup

WBA Pride Alliance UK, Boots

Proud FT, FT

Open&Out, Johnson & Johnson

JET&Proud, Just Eat Takeaway.com

Out@In, LinkedIn

PRIDE Network, Macfarlanes

Proud, Nationwide

WPP Unite, WPP

INCLUSIVE EMPLOYER OR COMPANY

BT

Legal & General

Metro Bank

Morningstar

Natwest

Paramount

Pinsent Masons

PwC

Sky

UBS

OUTSTANDING CONTRIBUTION TO LGBT+ LIFE

Aida H Dee

Aisha Shaibu-Lenoir

Dr Mark McBride-Wright

Fox Fisher

Freddy McConnell

Josh Rivers

Kei Bennett

Khakan Qureshi BEM

Nancy Kelley

Olly Pike

LGBT+ TRAILBLAZER

Alessandro Storer

Christopher Kenna

Colette Comerford

Ellis Cook

George Constantinou

Hayley Creighton

Kushal Khandhar

Scarlet-Marie Morgan

Sionice-Louise Philips

Skye Morden

BRAND OR MARKETING CAMPAIGN

The AA, “No Stopping the Real You”

Absolut, “Born to Mix / The Absolut Choir”

Bombas, “Bombas Pride”

Boots, “#JoyForAll”

Gymshark, “Pride in Progress”

Hilton Hotel, “To New Memories”

J&B, “She, a J&B Tale”

Metro - Masthead to Updated to Pride Logo to protest Qatar World Cup

The Gym Group, “Gym Face”

Virgin Atlantic, “Be Yourself: Updated Gender Identity Policy”

Matt Bagwell - Head of Entertainment, HuffPost UK

Head of Entertainment, HuffPost UK

