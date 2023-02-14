RuPaul and Harry Styles PA/Getty

The shortlist for this year’s LGBT Awards has been announced ahead of the ceremony in June.

The awards celebrate leading LGBTQ+ activists, celebrity figures and allies who have worked to advance the rights of LGBTQ+ people during the past 12 months.

Among the celebs making the shortlist this year are Harry Styles, RuPaul, Alison Hammond, Joe Lycett, Emma Watson, Sue Perkins, Alex Scott and Sir Rod Stewart.

Anne-Marie, Lizzo, Rina Sawayama and Yungblud will battle it out for the Music Artist Of The Year gong, while Pose legend Billy Porter, The Crown star Emma Corrin and Welsh actor Luke Evans will go head-to-head in the coveted Celebrity Of The Year accolade.

Alison Hammond and Joe Lycett PA/Getty

England stars and Euro 2022 winners Leah Williamson, Beth Mead and Jill Scott are all in the running for the Sports Personality Of The Year award alongside fellow Lioness Demi Stokes and pundit Alex Scott.

Joe Lycett is up for Media Moment Of The Year for capturing the world’s attention last year when he threatened to shred £10,000 in cash unless football legend David Beckham cancelled his deal with World Cup hosts Qatar.

The comedian’s actions came as a protest against the fact homosexuality is illegal in the Middle Eastern Nation with questions also being raised over the deaths of workers helping to build stadiums to the event.

Beckham failed to respond to the threat and Joe subsequently posted a video of himself appearing to shred the money.

The clip garnered huge amounts of media attention, only for the comic to reveal that the money coming out of the shredder was fake and he had donated the cash to Stonewall’s Rainbow Laces campaign and Sport Allies, before urging fans to give money if they could, too.

Jack Rooke’s Big Boys on Channel 4, Ncuti Gatwah and Yasmin Finney on Doctor Who and Alex Scott’s One Love armband tribute in Qatar are also in the running for the Media Moment prize – won by Johannes Radebe and John Whaite last year for their Strictly Come Dancing same-sex partnership.

England, Wales and other European nations aren't wearing the OneLove armband.



But ex-England international Alex Scott is inside the Khalifa International Stadium.



💻🖥📱 Watch on @BBCiPlayer, listen on @BBCSounds, get more on the @BBCSport app#BBCFootball #BBCWorldCup pic.twitter.com/4pMU2albY7 — BBC Sport (@BBCSport) November 21, 2022

In the Broadcaster, Host or Journalist Of The Year category, TV legends Graham Norton and Paul O’Grady will battle with fashion consultant Gok Wan, drag superstar RuPaul, broadcaster Sue Perkins and comedian Rosie Jones.

Absolut, Boots, Gymshark and Virgin Atlantic are amongst some of the major brands vying for prizes on the night while Mermaids, Queer Britain and Rainbow Railroad are some of the charities in the running for awards.

Sarah Garrett, MBE, British LGBT Awards founder, said: “It is more important than ever that we shine a light on those who have stood shoulder-to-shoulder with the LGBT+ community, during what has been another very challenging 12 months for the community.

“The nominees, which include an exciting mix of famous LGBT+ faces, allies and organisations have all demonstrated a commitment to advancing LGBT+ rights.

“The awards on 23 June will be a huge celebration of our culture and we’re so proud to continue championing the LGBT+ voice.”

The public are invited to cast their votes at britishlgbtawards.com ahead of this year’s star-studded ceremony which will be held in London on Friday 23 June.