The shortlist for this year’s LGBT Awards has been announced ahead of the ceremony in June.
The awards celebrate leading LGBTQ+ activists, celebrity figures and allies who have worked to advance the rights of LGBTQ+ people during the past 12 months.
Among the celebs making the shortlist this year are Harry Styles, RuPaul, Alison Hammond, Joe Lycett, Emma Watson, Sue Perkins, Alex Scott and Sir Rod Stewart.
Anne-Marie, Lizzo, Rina Sawayama and Yungblud will battle it out for the Music Artist Of The Year gong, while Pose legend Billy Porter, The Crown star Emma Corrin and Welsh actor Luke Evans will go head-to-head in the coveted Celebrity Of The Year accolade.
England stars and Euro 2022 winners Leah Williamson, Beth Mead and Jill Scott are all in the running for the Sports Personality Of The Year award alongside fellow Lioness Demi Stokes and pundit Alex Scott.
Joe Lycett is up for Media Moment Of The Year for capturing the world’s attention last year when he threatened to shred £10,000 in cash unless football legend David Beckham cancelled his deal with World Cup hosts Qatar.
The comedian’s actions came as a protest against the fact homosexuality is illegal in the Middle Eastern Nation with questions also being raised over the deaths of workers helping to build stadiums to the event.
Beckham failed to respond to the threat and Joe subsequently posted a video of himself appearing to shred the money.
The clip garnered huge amounts of media attention, only for the comic to reveal that the money coming out of the shredder was fake and he had donated the cash to Stonewall’s Rainbow Laces campaign and Sport Allies, before urging fans to give money if they could, too.
Jack Rooke’s Big Boys on Channel 4, Ncuti Gatwah and Yasmin Finney on Doctor Who and Alex Scott’s One Love armband tribute in Qatar are also in the running for the Media Moment prize – won by Johannes Radebe and John Whaite last year for their Strictly Come Dancing same-sex partnership.
In the Broadcaster, Host or Journalist Of The Year category, TV legends Graham Norton and Paul O’Grady will battle with fashion consultant Gok Wan, drag superstar RuPaul, broadcaster Sue Perkins and comedian Rosie Jones.
Absolut, Boots, Gymshark and Virgin Atlantic are amongst some of the major brands vying for prizes on the night while Mermaids, Queer Britain and Rainbow Railroad are some of the charities in the running for awards.
Sarah Garrett, MBE, British LGBT Awards founder, said: “It is more important than ever that we shine a light on those who have stood shoulder-to-shoulder with the LGBT+ community, during what has been another very challenging 12 months for the community.
“The nominees, which include an exciting mix of famous LGBT+ faces, allies and organisations have all demonstrated a commitment to advancing LGBT+ rights.
“The awards on 23 June will be a huge celebration of our culture and we’re so proud to continue championing the LGBT+ voice.”
The public are invited to cast their votes at britishlgbtawards.com ahead of this year’s star-studded ceremony which will be held in London on Friday 23 June.
Here is the full list of nominees at the British LGBT Awards 2023.
BROADCASTER, JOURNALIST, OR HOST
Gina Yashere
Gok Wan
Graham Norton
Nick Grimshaw
Paul O’Grady
Rosie Jones
RuPaul Charles
Sharan Dhaliwal
Shon Faye
Sue Perkins
SPORTS PERSONALITY
Alex Scott
Beth Mead
Demi Stokes
Ellia Green
Emily Bridges
Jake Daniels
Jill Scott
Lauren Rowles
Leah Williamson
Michael Gunning
LGBT+ CELEBRITY
Billy Porter
Emma Corrin
Emma D’Arcy
Golda Rosheuvel
Kit Connor
Layton Williams
Luke Evans
Rebel Wilson
Sara Ramirez
Yasmin Finney
MUSIC ARTIST
Anne-Marie
Becky Hill
Beabadoobee
Cat Burns
Jessie Ware
Lizzo
Måneskin
Mika
Rina Sawayama
Yungblud
CELEBRITY ALLY
Alison Hammond
Emma Watson
Harry Styles
Jenna Ortega
Katherine Ryan
Michelle Visage
P!nk
Patrick Stewart
Simone Ashley
Sir Rod Stewart
MEDIA MOMENT
Alex Scott’s One Love Armband at Qatar 2022
Cheddar Gorgeous’ Pink Triangle Tribute
Gentleman Jack’s Final Series
Jack Rooke’s Big Boys on Channel 4
Joe Lycett’s £10,000 Donation
Miss Argentina and Miss Puerto Rico Get Married
Ncuti Gatwah and Yasmin Finney on Doctor Who
Netflix’s Heartstopper
The LGBT+ Webseries, Stupid Wife
WNBA’s Brittney Griner
INSPIRATIONAL LEADER
Arlene McDermott
Charlotte Phillips
Chloe Davies
Christian Tooley
Darren Kerrison
Julian Gomez
Louise Dowley
Mariana Ceccotti
Michael Duffell
Pedro Pina
FUTURE LEADER
Adam Jarvis
Adam Triggs
Deon Fang
Jacqui Rhule-Dagher
Laura Wells
Lee Burrows
Leo Connolly
Mel Pollman
Sham Majevadia
Willow Newton
ONLINE INFLUENCER
Adam B
Alok Vaid-Menon
Amber Gill
Chella Man
Cody Daigle-Orians [acedadadvice]
Divina De Campo
Dylan Mulvaney
Julie and Camilla
Matt Bernstein
Mark Ferris
CHARITY OR COMMUNITY INITIATIVE
Exist Loudly
Galop
Imaan
KeshetUK
Mermaids
Positive East
Queer Britain
Rainbow Railroad
Spectra
Umbrella Cymru
DIVERSITY HERO
Ari Humarang
Harry Walton
Jaipal Sachdev
Jason Summer
Kabir Alam
Katie Birchall
Kirsty Laith
Lilly Connors
Luiz Peixoto
Ross McKeller
BUSINESS ALLY
Caroline Waddington
Des Johnson
Gillian Bowen
Jane Cubbin
Jeff Dodds
Joelle Ivett
Liz Crutchley
Manuela
Phil Adcock
Rishi Jain
NETWORK GROUP OR ERG
glamazon UK, Amazon
Connect Out, Arup
WBA Pride Alliance UK, Boots
Proud FT, FT
Open&Out, Johnson & Johnson
JET&Proud, Just Eat Takeaway.com
Out@In, LinkedIn
PRIDE Network, Macfarlanes
Proud, Nationwide
WPP Unite, WPP
INCLUSIVE EMPLOYER OR COMPANY
BT
Legal & General
Metro Bank
Morningstar
Natwest
Paramount
Pinsent Masons
PwC
Sky
UBS
OUTSTANDING CONTRIBUTION TO LGBT+ LIFE
Aida H Dee
Aisha Shaibu-Lenoir
Dr Mark McBride-Wright
Fox Fisher
Freddy McConnell
Josh Rivers
Kei Bennett
Khakan Qureshi BEM
Nancy Kelley
Olly Pike
LGBT+ TRAILBLAZER
Alessandro Storer
Christopher Kenna
Colette Comerford
Ellis Cook
George Constantinou
Hayley Creighton
Kushal Khandhar
Scarlet-Marie Morgan
Sionice-Louise Philips
Skye Morden
BRAND OR MARKETING CAMPAIGN
The AA, “No Stopping the Real You”
Absolut, “Born to Mix / The Absolut Choir”
Bombas, “Bombas Pride”
Boots, “#JoyForAll”
Gymshark, “Pride in Progress”
Hilton Hotel, “To New Memories”
J&B, “She, a J&B Tale”
Metro - Masthead to Updated to Pride Logo to protest Qatar World Cup
The Gym Group, “Gym Face”
Virgin Atlantic, “Be Yourself: Updated Gender Identity Policy”