Posthumous Liam Payne Single To Be Released 2 Weeks After His Death

Liam Payne in December 2022 via Associated Press

A new single recorded by Liam Payne prior to this death is to be released later this week.

Grammy-winning music producer Sam Pounds shared on Monday evening that a collaboration he had been working on with the former One Direction singer would be premiering on Friday.

“I pray that this will be a blessing to the world like Liam has always dreamed,” Sam wrote on X. “I pray angels will comfort you all everyday while listening.”

He added that he hoped the song would be “a blessing” to the late singer’s mum, Ruth, and son, Bear, as well as his “entire family”.

“I pray that this song eclipses the negative echoes,” he added. “I pray supernatural positive healing power will embrace each and every one of you.

“With love… let’s all BE the blessing.”

I pray that this will be a blessing to the world like Liam has always dreamed. I pray angels will comfort you all everyday while listening. I pray that this song will be a blessing to Ruth, Bear, and the entire family. I pray that this song… pic.twitter.com/nX0e9qcNon — Sam Pounds (@iamsampounds) October 28, 2024

Liam died in Argentina earlier this month, after falling from a third-floor balcony.

During his time in the chart-topping boyband One Direction, Liam co-wrote a number of the group’s songs, including hit singles Midnight Memories, Steal My Girl, Night Changes, History and Story Of My Life.

Liam and his former One Direction bandmates in 2014 via Associated Press

He went on to enjoy solo success with the Rita Ora collaboration For You, featured in the final Fifty Shades Of Grey movie, and his debut single Strip That Down, which peaked at number three in 2017.

Back in March, Liam unveiled what would be the last single released in his lifetime, Teardrops, intended to be the lead single from his second solo album.

In the days before his death, The Sun reported that plans to release Liam’s album had been put “on pause”.

The week after his death, two One Direction songs written by Liam – Story Of My Life and Night Changes – returned to the top 10 in the UK singles chart, with their debut hit What Makes You Beautiful also returning to the top 40 based on streams.

While regulations mean only three songs from any artist are eligible to chart at any point, Music Week reported that if this were not the case, eight One Direction songs would have charted in total.