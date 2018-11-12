A Lib Dem peer faces being suspended from the House of Lords until June 2022 for sexually harassing a woman.

A parliamentary committee found that Lord Lester of Herne Hill was guilty of offering the complainant “corrupt inducements to sleep with him”.

The Lords’ privileges and conduct committee found Lester had breached the House of Lords code of conduct, which asks peers to “act on their personal honour”.

Peers will hold a vote on whether to endorse the finding on Thursday.

It is said Lester, a prominent human rights lawyer, repeatedly harassed a woman and offered her a peerage in exchange for sex several years ago.

It is believed the woman decided to come forward in the wake of the #Metoo movement.

The committee, which recommends the 82-year-old face the longest parliamentary suspension since the Second World War, heard evidence, including how Lester warned the alleged victim of “other repercussions” if she did not accept.

Lester, who attempted to appeal against the complaint and denies the allegations, has previously refused to comment on the matter.

The victim’s paraphrased evidence to the committee reads: “As we were approaching the House of Lords building, he pointed to it and said ‘do you see that building?’ to which I replied ‘yes’, he told me it was the most powerful of decision-making.

“He said ‘if you sleep with me I will make you a baroness within a year’.”

The woman told Lester that were she ever to enter the House of Lords it would be on merit.

She went on: “The impression he conveyed was that he was a man of power who could make things happen and that I was powerless in comparison.

“I felt angry of the impression he gave of the House of Lords having a culture where this type of behaviour was acceptable and not unusual.”

She added: “He said that if I did not [have sexual relations with him], he would see to it that I never had a seat in the House of Lords and warned me there would be repercussions for me, which he did not specify.

“I was a ‘good girl’ and did what he was asking, I would be in the House of Lords and could visit his house abroad with him.”