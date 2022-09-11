Lib Dems Cancel Party Conference After Death Of Queen Elizabeth II

King Charles III speaks with Lib Dem leader Sir Ed Davey during an audience with opposition leaders at Buckingham Palace on September 10, 2022. WPA Pool via Getty Images

The Liberal Democrats have cancelled their autumn conference after it clashed with the funeral of Queen Elizabeth II.

The conference in Brighton was due to begin on September 17 and run until September 20.

However, the Queen’s funeral has now been scheduled for Monday September 19 so the party decided to cancel as a mark of respect.

A Lib Dem spokesperson said: “As we mourn the loss of The Queen, we send our condolences to The King and the Royal Family.

“Given the date of the funeral and period of national mourning, we have decided to cancel our Autumn conference.

“We look forward to welcoming members to our next conference.”

The political party now stands to lose “hundreds of thousands of pounds” at a time when they are already financially stretched.

Liberal Democrats after the party's historical Tiverton and Honiton by-election victory on June 24, 2022. JUSTIN TALLIS via Getty Images

Nick da Costa, who chairs their federal conference committee, said they wanted to show respect to the Queen and the period of national mourning.

He said they will take a “substantial financial hit” and “coping with this will not be easy”.

In an email update, da Costa said they considered extending the conference, delaying by a few weeks or moving it online but opted to cancel.

He added: “Conference is a major part of our budget and we stand to lose hundreds of thousands of pounds through this cancellation in lost income. (Event insurance policies do not cover the death of a monarch.)

“At this point many of our supplier contracts are unavoidable. This means that our party will take a substantial financial hit as a result of cancelling the conference. Our finances are already very stretched and so coping with this will not be easy.”