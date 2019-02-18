The BBC has announced plans for a new series of Life On Mars – but it’s a Chinese remake that’s is in the works, rather than a sequel.

Thanks to a new partnership between the BBC and a Beijing-based production house, an eight-episode series is being made later this year.

The series will be set in the 1990s and a press release announcing the news points out that the “landmark decade” was “a time of economic growth and cultural prosperity [as] China became increasingly open to the rest of the world culturally”.