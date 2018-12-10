If, like the rest of us, you were watching Harry Redknapp be crowned the King Of The Jungle during the ‘I’m A Celebrity’ final on Sunday night, chances are you will have missed the BBC’s ‘Care’.

In what was a move of scheduling idiocy, BBC bosses decided to pit their new Sheridan Smith drama against one of the biggest TV events of the year.

But while ‘Care’ may have come and gone with little fanfare, it is 100% worth making time to catch up on.