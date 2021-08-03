Lily Allen Opens Up About Rift With Father Keith: 'We Haven’t Connected For A While'

Lily Allen has admitted she has not “connected” with her father Keith “for a while”. The singer opened up about their strained relationship in an interview with The Telegraph after she was asked how he felt about his daughter making her West End debut in 2:22 – A Ghost Story. Actor Keith has appeared in a plethora of TV shows and films, including ITV’s The Pembrokeshire Murders and the BBC’s Robin Hood.

Richard Lewis via Getty Images Lily Allen with her father Keith Allen

“I haven’t really spoken to him, to be honest, for a while,” Lily said. “The last time I texted him was on Father’s Day and he texted back saying ‘Thank you’. We haven’t connected for a while.” Back in late 2018, Lily admitted she and her dad hadn’t spoken in two months after she published a story about him in her autobiography and he disputed the truth of it. In her book, My Thoughts Exactly, she claimed her dad had a “cocaine-induced heart attack” at Glastonbury when she was 13 years old. She later revealed he had sent her “quite a cross text”, claiming her version of events was not true, and that he actually had “acute food poisoning”.

Dave Hogan via Getty Images Father and daughter pictured in 2008