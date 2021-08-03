Lily Allen Opens Up About Rift With Father Keith: 'We Haven’t Connected For A While'

Lily Allen has admitted she has not “connected” with her father Keith “for a while”.
The singer opened up about their strained relationship in an interview with The Telegraph after she was asked how he felt about his daughter making her West End debut in 2:22 – A Ghost Story.
Actor Keith has appeared in a plethora of TV shows and films, including ITV’s The Pembrokeshire Murders and the BBC’s Robin Hood.
“I haven’t really spoken to him, to be honest, for a while,” Lily said.
“The last time I texted him was on Father’s Day and he texted back saying ‘Thank you’. We haven’t connected for a while.”
Back in late 2018, Lily admitted she and her dad hadn’t spoken in two months after she published a story about him in her autobiography and he disputed the truth of it.
In her book, My Thoughts Exactly, she claimed her dad had a “cocaine-induced heart attack” at Glastonbury when she was 13 years old.
She later revealed he had sent her “quite a cross text”, claiming her version of events was not true, and that he actually had “acute food poisoning”.
She told Radio 4 at the time: “I didn’t put anything in there to embarrass or humiliate or to shame anybody. I only put something in there if I felt it was significant in that it makes me make a bit more sense to people.”
During an appearance on The Jonathan Ross Show to promote her book, she revealed how unhappy Keith had been.
She told the host: “He texted me, ‘Err cocaine induced heart attack at Glastonbury? Wow.’ And I said, ‘Sorry that’s what I thought…’
“I said, ‘I’m really sorry if I got that wrong but that’s how I remembered it and you never explained it to me in any other way so that’s what I wrote’ and he said, ‘Well that’s not true.’
“And I said, ‘I’m really really sorry if I got that wrong.’”