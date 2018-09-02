Lily Allen Reveals She Slept With Female Escorts On Tour

Lily Allen has revealed she slept with female escorts while she toured her third album ‘Sheezus’. The 33-year-old singer made the admission in an Instagram post she shared with fans on Saturday.

In it, she explained that she turned to female escorts during “dark days” on tour in 2014. She wrote: “Sooo, in my book ‘My Thoughts Exactly’ (out on 20th Sept) I detail some stuff from my dark days, around the Sheezus era. I slept with female escorts when I was on tour, cause I was lost and lonely and looking for something. I’m not proud, but I’m not ashamed. I don’t do it anymore.”

The ‘Smile’ singer goes on to explain that she was sharing the information after finding out that some of the details of her forthcoming book had been leaked to a newspaper. She added: “The Mail are gonna run with the story tomorrow cause someone leaked it, and they’re bound to make sound worse than it was. Just wanted to give you Er, the ‘heads up’ !” In a recent interview with Vulture, Lily admitted that she cheated on ex-husband, Sam Cooper while touring her ‘Sheezus’ album. She said: “I lost my sense of self. I lost my identity. I was being a bad mum. I was being bad at my job. I’d wake up on a tour bus in the middle of Wisconsin and be so hung-over. “I cheated on my husband. All I wanted to do was be with my kids. I wasn’t even making any money.” Lily married Cooper in 2011 but they split in 2016 and finalised their divorce earlier this year, They have two daughters together named Ethel and Marnie.