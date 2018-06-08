Since the Me Too movement came to prominence at the tail-end of last year, a number of prolific figures in the entertainment industry have been hit with accusations of varying levels of sexual misconduct.

But while stars from the worlds of film and television have come forward to shine a light on systemic sexual abuse, fewer from the music industry have done so.

Singer Lily Allen has shared her thoughts on why this is, insisting it’s not because this behaviour doesn’t go on in the music scene, but because musicians feel less comfortable speaking out for a variety of reasons.