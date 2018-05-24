Lily Allen has proved she won’t be made to feel ashamed of herself, after having “upskirting” photos tweeted to her by her detractors. On Wednesday night (23 May), one Twitter user posted an intimate picture of the singer, taken by a photographer during one of her concerts, remarking: “This photo will be on the internet forever Lils.”

Lily had a brilliant response ready though and, refusing to be embarrassed by the photo, she responded: “LOOK AT MY 2014 NEATLY TRIMMED VAGINA, 3 HUMANS CAME OUT OF THERE.”

She also seized the opportunity for a spot of promo, reminding fans that her next album, the appropriately and brilliantly titled ‘No Shame’, will be coming out on 8 June. While the above tweet to Lily was posted in January, someone immediately responded to Lily’s picture with yet another upskirt photograph, which she once again used to remind music fans that her album would be out in the coming weeks.

