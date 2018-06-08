Throughout her career, Lily Allen has become renowned for her straight-talking approach to songwriting, whether she’s lambasting music industry sexism, sending up celebrity culture or giving her exes a less-than-favourable review in the bedroom department.

On her new album, ‘No Shame’, Lily does what she’s always done, but in a more introspective way, laying herself - and the changes her life has undergone in the four years since her last album - bare.

Songs include searing honesty about the breakdown of her marriage, reflections on her past substance abuse and her relationship with her two young daughters.

After listening to ‘No Shame’ in full, here are just 12 of the most honest and revealing lyrics on the album…

1. “Yeah I’m a bad mother, I’m a bad wife, you saw it on the socials, you read it online”

Lily recently told Rolling Stone that opening track ‘Come On Then’ was about grappling with the media’s perception of her, and “not really being able to differentiate” whether that’s what was real, with her roles as a wife and mother having both been called into question by the tabloids throughout her split from Sam Cooper.

2. “If you go on record as saying that you know me, then why am I so lonely ’cause nobody fucking phones me?”

Loneliness is a recurring theme on ‘No Shame’, which she addresses for the first time on ‘Come On Then’, lamenting that fake people in her life will pretend to be her friend but ultimately betray her and sell her out to the media.

3. “It fuels my addictions hanging out in this whirlwind, if you cool my ambitions I’m gonna cut you out”

By now, fans have had plenty of time to get acquainted with ‘Trigger Bang’, the lead single from ‘No Shame’, which deals with her tendencies to self-medicate. As in ‘Come On Then’, Lily says she no longer wants people in her life without her best interests at heart, in this case, people who encourage her self-destructive behaviour.